When Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7, her grandfather and guardian said his world stopped, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA.
Aaliyah's family gathered in a Monte Vista parking lot and shared how she loved dancing and doing TikTok videos. The 14-year-old was making a video when she died, KUSA reports.
In addition to two juveniles, an adult is charged in connection with Aaliyah's death. Emiliano Vargas is charged with providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a gun, KUSA says.
According to his arrest affidavit, he was not there when Aaliyah was killed, but at least one juvenile had easy access to his gun.
