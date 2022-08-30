Aaliyah Salazar, KUSA

Aaliyah Salazar was fatally shot on Aug. 7 while filming a TikTok video in Monte Vista. 

 Screenshot from KUSA's video

When Aaliyah Salazar was killed on Aug. 7, her grandfather and guardian said his world stopped, according to Denver Gazette news partner KUSA. 

Aaliyah's family gathered in a Monte Vista parking lot and shared how she loved dancing and doing TikTok videos. The 14-year-old was making a video when she died, KUSA reports. 

In addition to two juveniles, an adult is charged in connection with Aaliyah's death. Emiliano Vargas is charged with providing or permitting a juvenile to possess a gun, KUSA says. 

According to his arrest affidavit, he was not there when Aaliyah was killed, but at least one juvenile had easy access to his gun. 

Read the full story on KUSA's website

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.