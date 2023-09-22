Through Oct. 1: "Bright Nights": Larger-than-life illuminates sculptures, interactive exhibits and more, Four Mile Historic Park, Denver; fourmilepark.org/brightnights.

Through Oct. 21: Oktoberfest Train: Beers, brats and more, Royal Gorge Route Railroad, Cañon City; royalgorgeroute.com/product/oktoberfest.

Sept. 19: Taste of Evergreen: Sample food from some of Evergreen's best restaurants, Lake House, Evergreen; tinyurl.com/2j7h3xkm.

Sept. 21-23: High Plains Comedy Festival: More than 100 local and national performers, Denver; highplainscomedyfestival.com.

Sept. 21-23: Great American Beer Festival: Explore America's best breweries and discover new beers, Denver; greatamericanbeerfestival.com.

Sept. 21-23: The Greatest Literary Show on Earth: Literary festival local and international authors, scholars, musicians and poets, Boulder; jlflitfest.org/colorado.

Sept. 21-24: Autumn Classic: A world-class celebration of automobiles, motorcycles, aircraft and more, Telluride; tellurideautumnclassic.com.

Sept. 21-24: Film Festival: Films forums, parties and kids events, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Sept. 21-24: Spanish Peaks International Celtic Music Festival: Music, workshops and more, La Veta; celticmusicfest.com.

Sept. 22-24: Chile & Frijoles Festival: Vendors with chili merchandise and other Pueblo items available, Pueblo; festival.pueblochamber.org.

Sept. 22-23: Victor Steampunk Soiree: Vendors, entertainment and more, Victor; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

Sept. 22-23: Fall Festival: Live music, food and more, downtown Fruita; fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.

Sept. 22-23: Rocky Mountain Wine Fest: Samples from more than 40 wines, Winter Park Resort; tinyurl.com/dx7z5jhs.

Sept. 22-24: Fall Fest: Local food, live music and more, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest.

Sept. 22-24: Balloon Festival: More than 30 balloons, Snowmass Village; gosnowmass.com/events.

Sept. 22-24: 14er Fest: Trial festival for motorized and non-motorized trail users, Buena Vista; 14erfest.org.

Sept. 22-24 and Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Denver Oktoberfest: Larimer Street between 20th and 22nd, Denver; tinyurl.com/5y3bdndp.

Sept. 22-Oct. 3: International Mural Festival - Denver Walls: Denver street-art event with global and local artists and more, RiNo Art District, Denver; tinyurl.com/2p9d6xe2.

Sept. 23: Fall Bazaar: Platte Street, Denver; tinyurl.com/574axuxw.

Sept. 23: Northern Colorado Hero Fest: With emergency vehicles to explore, music, free food from local food trucks and more, Front Range Village Shopping Center, Fort Collins; larimer.gov/events.

Sept. 23: Mountain Chile Cha Cha: Celebration of the Southwest green chile harvest, Pagosa Springs; visitpagosasprings.com/events.

Sept. 23: Harvest Festival: Exhibits, vendors, food and more, Beckwith Ranch, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 23: Old West Fest: True Grit walking tours and more, Ridgway; ridgwayoldwestfest.org.

Sept. 23-24: Artumn Festival: Vast array of fine arts and crafts, corner of 1st and Elk avenues, Crested Butte; coloradoevents.org/artumnfestival.

Sept. 23-24: Palisade Art Festival: Painting, wood, glass art and more, Veterans Memorial Park, Palisade; mountainartfestivals.com.

Sept. 28-Oct. 1: Steamboat Food & Wine Festival: Seminars, tastings and more, Steamboat Springs; steamboatfoodandwine.com.

Sept. 29: Party in the Paseo: With outdoor-focused retailers, live music and more. All bar proceeds benefit Big City Mountaineers, Market Station, Denver; marketstationdenver.com/events.

Sept. 29-30: OktoBrewfest: Brews, brats, bands and more, Greeley; greeleydowntown.com/special-events/greeley-oktobrewfest.

Sept. 29-30: Left Hand Oktoberfest: The Garden, Longmont; lefthandbrewing.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Yoga Festival: Yoga in the parks, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/victor-events.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Strings, Ciders & Sours: Bluegrass, food and more, Breckenridge; rockymountainevents.com/breckenridge-strings-ciders-sours.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Equus Film & Art Festival: Films, art, live music, horse clinics and more, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 30: Denver Deluxe Music & Art Festival: With live music and art, food and drinks, Park Burger - RiNo, Denver; denverdeluxe.com.

Sept. 30: Fall Bazaar: Sloan's Lake, Denver; tinyurl.com/2f7b3ubr.

Sept. 30: The Glow Show: Balloon & Food Fest: The Inverness Denver, a Hilton Golf & Spa Resort, 200 Inverness Drive West, Englewood; tinyurl.com/23unf3a8.

Sept. 30: Lafayette Mini-Con: A day of nerdy of fun and nerdy engagement, Lafayette Public Library, Lafayette; popcultureclassroom.org/events/lafayette.

Sept. 30-Oct. 1: Handmade in Colorado Expo: Juried event showcasing some of Colorado’s best fine art and contemporary craft, 7th Street & Bethel Plaza, Glenwood Springs; coloradoevents.org/handmadeincoloradoexpo.

Oct. 6-8: Pumpkin Festival: With access to pumpkin patch, corn maze and family and children's activities, Chatfield Farms, Littleton; tinyurl.com/y5nvtad8.

Oct. 6-8: Downtown Art Festival: Live art demos, film festival and more, Grand Junction; visitgrandjunction.com/events-calendar.

Oct. 6-8: Craft Spirits Festival: Fine craft spirits and cocktails, bluegrass music and more, Breckenridge; gobreck.com.

Oct. 6-8: Cedaredge Applefest: Celebrating are fruit growers with food vendors, live music and more, Cedaredge; cedaredgeapplefest.com.

Oct. 7: Fall Bazaar: Belleview Station, Denver; tinyurl.com/4ccm9d2x.

Oct. 7: Craft Beer & Wine Festival: To benefit Adaptive Adventures, The Orchard Town Center, Westminster; theorchardtowncenter.com/events/beerwine.

Oct. 7: Apple Day: Celebrating Penrose's famous apples with softball tournament, food vendors, apple pie and more, Penrose; penrosechamber.org/apple-day.

Oct. 7-8: Cider Days: Celebrating Lakewood’s agricultural heritage with live performances, activities and tasty harvest treats, Lakewood; tinyurl.com/yck2yt2e.

Oct. 7-9: Botanica - A Festival of Plants: Workshops, presenters, farm to table dinner and more, Three Leaf Farm, Lafayette; botanicafestival.com.

Oct. 13-15: Horror Show: Colorado’s first and longest-running horror film festival, Telluride; telluridehorrorshow.com.

Oct. 14-15 and 21-22: Urban Market: Denver’s premier open air marketplace, Wynkoop Plaza at Union Station, Denver; coloradoevents.org/urbanmarket.

Oct. 22: Bloody Mary Festival: Vote for people's choice, food and more, ReelWorks Denver; thebloodymaryfest.com/denver-10-22-23.