Three homes in the 7600 block of Jared Way in Littleton caught fire causing dozen of homes in the neighborhood to evacuate, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

The agency said on Sunday morning that it responded to a house fire on Jared Way and needed assistance from South Metro Fire Rescue.

When fire crews arrived, they found three homes engulfed in flames, according to West Metro Fire Rescue. Crews on the scene said flames were spreading from home to home due to strong winds in the area.

The West Metro and South Metro crews were quickly able to put out the fires. However, dozens of homes in the neighborhood had to be evacuated as a dense ember shower fell on nearby structures, WMFR said in a Twitter post at 5:10 a.m.

