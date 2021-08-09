“Nine Perfect Strangers”
Cast: Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”), Melissa McCarthy (“Bridesmaids”), Michael Shannon (“The Shape of Water”), Luke Evans (“Beauty and the Beast”), Bobby Cannavale (“Mr. Robot”), Regina Hall (“Black Monday”), Asher Keddie (“X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) and Grace Van Patten (“Under the Silver Lake”)
Airs: The eight episode first season premieres Friday on Hulu.
The premise: Based on The New York Times bestselling book by author Liane Moriarty and created by David E. Kelley, “Nine Perfect Strangers” takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as a group of stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living.
Watching over them during this 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Nicole Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what’s about to hit them.
Highs: At first glance Tranquillum House seems to be a fantastic place to get away from it all. The facility is stunning and blends right into its jungle environment. The rooms are beautifully appointed, there are lovely pools and the grounds are lush and green. A thoughtful staff member is always on hand and the food is delicious.
Tranquillum House is quite exclusive and few of the people who try to get into the secluded venue are selected for what’s advertised as a life changing experience.
Handpicking those select few is Masha (Nicole Kidman), the secretive wellness guru known for completely transforming the lives of her guests in only 10 days. Masha gives off a Mr. Roarke from “Fantasy Island” vibe. There seems to be no question she can’t answer and in many ways she knows her guests better than they know themselves.
While a self-help savant, Masha has her own demons. A tumultuous past leads to periodic flashbacks and while she’s universally respected, someone in her past makes it clear they have issues the mystical advisor.
When not counseling her guests, Masha keeps an eye on their activities via hidden cameras and what a strange array of people she’s collected. Frances (Melissa McCarthy), a novelist, seems to have it all. A successful author, she radiates success but her latest book is tanking and her love life is in shambles.
Carmel (Regina Hall) appears quiet, polite and shy but has an unexpected edge that belies her sweet demeanor. Tony (Bobby Cannavale) is a jerk. Rude, crude and with a sarcastic sense of humor, he only seems to care about himself. But perhaps the most dysfunctional people at the retreat is the Marconi family.
Struggling to get over the death of their son, each member of the family deals with the loss in their own way and it’s made a mess of the trio. Napoleon (Michael Shannon), his wife Heather (Asher Keddie) and their daughter Zoe (Grace Van Patten) are being torn apart.
The lives of these individuals, and several others, are slowly unpeeled like an onion over the course of the season. It’s riveting to watch the mystery of each guest, and Masha, develop into a fascinating story.
Lows: Nicole Kidman’s character is Russian show she speaks with an accent. It’s distracting and feels unnecessary.
A bit more troubling is the story of the nine strangers can feel unbalanced at times. Some characters are more interesting than others, at least that’s how it seems early in the season. Throw in the plot lines of two important staff members and it almost feel like the star-studded cast is too large. Thankfully you’ll be so engaged in the story, you probably won’t mind.
Grade: (A-): Unusual and addictive, I plowed through the six episodes I had access to and can’t wait for the final two. Much like the enigmatic host of Tranquillum House, “Nine Perfect Strangers” will lure you in and convinces you to stay for the entire journey.
Gazette TV critic Terry Terrones is a member of the Television Critics Association and the Critics Choice Association. You can follow him on Twitter at @terryterrones