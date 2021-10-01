Here's a look at what's happening in the metro Denver area and beyond this weekend, Oct. 1-3.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

A tradition since 1977 in this agricultural area, the Applefest in Cedaredge, Delta County, celebrates its red and green apples with bags to take home for delicious pies and applesauce. More than 160 vendors, delicious apple products, go for a run, classic car and antique tractor show, music and restaurants to sample. cedaredgeapplefest.com

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

MileHiCon, the science fiction and fantasy literary convention, is on Friday to Sunday with its own COVID policy. The Avistrum Academy of Sorcery, video and anime rooms, Mile-Hi Masquerade and cosplay. Guests of honor: G. Willow Wilson, Rachel Swirsky, Rebecca Hicks, Aaron Michael Ritchey, Christopher Ambler. Site: Denver Marriott Tech Center, 4900 S. Syracuse St., Denver. milehicon.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

So many activities to experience at the cram-packed Pumpkin Harvest Festival in Four Mile Historic Park, 715 S. Forest St., Denver, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Just a few of the special treats: a food experience room, axe throwing, a s'mores station, build a scarecrow, prairie games, blacksmithing, a farmers market and arts and crafts. Music by Swallow Hill and acoustic instruments to try out. General admission $8-$16, VIP $35-$50. fourmilepark.org/pumpkin-harvest-festival

FRIDAY-OCT. 31

Boo at the Denver Zoo is all different in a mystical and mythical way this year, becoming 2021's Wild Fall with 3,000 wild animals, real and imaginary. It's described as "a new fall celebration event that offers all the family-focused fun of Boo at the Zoo, but with some enhancements and twists aimed at connecting guests to the natural—and supernatural—world." How could Bigfoot link to the real animal world? No trick or treating but there indeed is food and drink. Lots of costumed creatures and guests encouraged to wear animal costumes, but masks shouldn't cover eyes. And it's daytime, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets required: denverzoo.org/events/wildfall Boo at the Zoo at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs is coming up Oct. 16-17, 23-24, 29-31. Timed tickets: cmzoo.org

SATURDAY

Party time with costumes and 90's music at the Sloan's Lake Beer Fest 2021,1611 Raleigh St., Denver, 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Site is a block from the lake. More than 30 breweries, food trucks and street food. Lawn games and DIY Pretzel Necklace Station. $5 - $160. Tickets and packages: tinyurl.com/2d4yf6wv

SATURDAY

All things weird and people of the same persuasions are on the bill for The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Saturday at Colorado Convention Center, Hall B, 700 14th St., Denver 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Local and national vendors of strange things including skulls, taxidermy, antique medical equipment, jewelry made from bones and horror items. COVID guidelines. odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Hard-cider day was last month. Now it's Cider Days for the whole family, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 801 S. Yarrow St. in Lakewood. Everything apple, to drink and eat and watch the apple pressing. Tractor pulls, vintage power displays, wagon and barrel train rides, activities for the kiddos. $8 in advance, $10 day of, $6 children ages 3-12. tinyurl.com/2rjhdr3u

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The 135 juried artists and craftsmen will be on hand with their work at the Cheesman Park Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 1599 E. 8th Ave., Denver. To go along with art in a variety of mediums, jazz and folk music by Gumbo Le Funque, the Delta Sonics and Oscar Butler. There's food as well, with a dozen food trucks. tinyurl.com/2d4yf6wv

SATURDAY-OCT. 31

Elitch Gardens turns into a full weekend Fright Fest for October with Family by Day, Saturdays and Sundays noon-5 p.m., and Fright by Night at dusk, 2000 Elitch Circle. Costumes fine but capes not recommended because of safety on rides. Little folks can do creepy coloring and scream it out to their heart's content, get free candy on Trick or Treat Trail and do interactive competitions. Fright by Night is for ages 12 and over when rides and paths are in the dark, with creatures around every corner. Scary clowns inhabit a dark carnival graveyard. See park calendar for prices and information: elitchgardens.com/fright-fest

SUNDAY

Get ready for a sea of orange and blue as the Broncos (3-0) host the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at 2:25 p.m. Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.

NOTE: Check websites for last-minute changes or cancellations because of Covid.