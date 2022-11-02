Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.
THANKSGIVING EVENTS
Nov. 16: Let's Talk Turkey Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 17: Thanksgiving Feast Cooking Class — 6-9:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $130; cookstreet.com.
Nov. 19: Thanksgiving Pies Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 23: A Foolproof Thanksgiving Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
MUSIC
Nov. 19: Trans-Siberian Orchestra - "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" — 3 and 8 p.m., Ball Arena, Denver, go online for prices: axs.com.
Nov. 20: Deck the Halls with Disney — Featuring Dcappella, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $18 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 27: A Rocky Mountain Christmas — Music of John Denver & holiday favorites with Jim Curry, 4 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 1: Damien Sneed's Joy to the World: A Christmas Musical Journey — 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts, Denver, $24 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.
Dec. 1-3: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 2 p.m. Dec. 3, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver, go online for price: denverchoruses.org.
Dec. 2: The Boy Band Project: Holiday Edition — 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 4: Michael Martin Murphy's Cowboy Christmas Tour — 5 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $34 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 8: K-Love Christmas Tour — With Crowder, Matt Maher, Jordan St. Cyr, 7 p.m., Buell Theatre, Denver, $25-$81; axs.com.
Dec. 8: Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $55 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 9: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Boulder, go online for prices: denverchoruses.org.
Dec. 9-10: Ring in the Season — Cherry Creek Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Bethany Lutheran Church, Cherry Hills Village, $15-$25; cherrycreekchorale.org.
Dec. 10-11: A Classic Parker Holiday — With the Parker Chorale and Parker Symphony Orchestra, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $24 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 11: Haul Out the Jolly — Presented by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus, 3 p.m., St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Highlands Ranch, go online for prices. Tickets: denverchoruses.org.
STAGE
Nov. 11-Dec. 18: "DOT" — A holiday comedy, 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21, Vintage Theatre, 1468 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$34; vintagetheatre.org.
Nov. 18-Dec. 24: "A Christmas Carol" — Wolf Theatre, Denver, $35 and up; denvercenter.org/tickets-events.
Nov. 26: The Silhouettes — Bringing light and love to the holiday season, 2 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $34 and up; parkerarts.org.
Nov. 30: "A Magical Cirque Christmas" — 7:30 p.m., Bellco Theatre, Denver, $39.95-$79.95; axs.com.
Nov. 30-Dec. 17: "Pop the Holidays" — Presented by Local Theater Company, hosted by Shells Hoffman, The Savoy, 2700 Arapahoe St., Denver, go online for prices; localtheaterco.org.
Dec. 1-Dec. 31: "Who's Holiday!" — Vintage Theatre, Berg-Wilson Cabaret Stage, Aurora, go online for prices: vintagetheatre.org.
Dec. 3: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by the International Youth Ballet, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver, $35; tinyurl.com/3649ffvz.
Dec. 7: "Fiestas Navideñas: A Christmas Celebration" — Presented by ArtistiCO, 7:30 p.m., Gates Concert Hall, Denver, $19 and up; newmancenterpresents.com.
Dec. 8: "A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show" — With cast made up of Broadways' best, 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $54 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 10-23: "The Nutcracker" — Presented by Ballet Ariel, Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 S. Allison Parkway, Lakewood, $25-$40; balletariel.org.
Dec. 13-14: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 1421 Spruce St., Boulder, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
Dec. 14: The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show Live — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $49 and up; ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 15-20: "The Nutcracker" — With Denver Ballet Theatre, The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 16-18: "Amahl and the Night Visitors" — Presented by Central City Opera, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18, Trinity Methodist Church, 1820 Broadway, Denver, $12-$42; tinyurl.com/y94cndsx.
SHOPPING
Nov. 11-13: Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show — Colorado Convention Center, Denver, $16.95; coloradochristmasgiftshow.com.
Nov. 12: Eagle Winter Market & Holiday Fair — With vendors, kids activities and more, Eagle River Center, Eagle; eagleholidaymarket.com.
Nov. 18-19, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — With Vendors, pop-up bars, live music, outdoor ice skating rink and more, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.
Nov. 18-Dec. 23: Denver Christkindlmarket — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Civic Center Park, 101 W. 14th Ave., Denver; christkindlmarketdenver.com.
Nov. 18-19, Dec. 2-4 and Dec. 16-18: Holiday Bazaar — 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays, downtown Lakewood; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.
Nov. 26-27: RiNo Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Zeppelin Station, 3501 Wazee St., Denver; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.
Dec. 2-3: Holiday Bazaar — With outdoor carriage rides and a visit from Santa, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3, Outcalt Event & Conference Center at SLV Ski Hi Complex, 2389 Sherman Ave., Monte Vista; tinyurl.com/46x2m7m2.
Dec. 10-11: Holiday Bazaar — 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Belleview Station, 4910 S. Newport St., Denver; denverbazaar.com/holidaybazaar2022.
CHARITY
Nov. 13: Champagne Cascade — With an appearance by Santa, massive Christmas trees and more to benefit Make-A-Wish, 10 a.m.-noon, The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, 321 17th St., Denver, $10-$175. Reservations: tinyurl.com/9czan88t.
FOOD AND DRINK
Nov. 13: A Vegan Holiday Cooking Class — 2:30-5:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 15: The Holiday Grazing Table Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
Nov. 16-Jan. 21: Holiday Teas — 1:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, go online for dates, $60: cherokeeranch.org.
Nov. 17: Holiday Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $56.50; cherokeeranch.org.
Nov. 23-Dec. 28: Miracle at Union Station — A whimsical pop-up cocktail bar with Christmas spirit, Union Station, Denver; $2 reservation fee; unionstationindenver.com.
Nov. 26: Holiday Tarts Cooking Class — 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Cook Street School of Culinary Arts, 43 W. 9th Ave., Denver, $119; cookstreet.com.
Nov. 30: Christmas in Santa Fe Cooking Class — 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $89; theseasonedchef.com.
Dec. 2: Holiday Wine Tasting — 6:30 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $56.50; cherokeeranch.org.
Dec. 8, 10, 15 and 17: Holiday Teas — 10:30 and and 1:30 p.m., Center for Colorado Women's History, 1310 Bannock St., Denver, $25-$30; 303-620-4933.
KIDS AND PETS
Nov. 11-Dec. 23: The Polar Express Train Ride — Colorado Railroad Museum, Golden, go online for prices: coloradorailroadmuseum.org/polar-express.
Nov. 18-Jan. 1: The Polar Express Train Ride — Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad, go online for prices: durangotrain.com.
Nov. 26-Dec. 24: Visit Santa — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com.
Dec. 4 and 11: Breakfast with Santa — 10 a.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $43.50-$58.50; cherokeeranch.org.
Dec. 11: Yappy Holidays Dog Caricatures — Noon-3 p.m., The Maven lobby, 1850 Wazee St., Denver; themavenhotel.com/experience/dog-days-in-denver.
OTHER EVENTS
Nov. 11-Jan. 1: Winter Holiday Trains — Georgetown Loop Railroad, Georgetown, go online for prices: georgetownlooprr.com/winter-holiday-trains.
Nov. 12: Tree Lighting — Starting at 4 p.m. with Santa, Denver Broncos Cheerleaders, Castle Rock Fire Department and performance by JAX, Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock; outletsatcastlerock.com.
Nov. 18-19: L'Espirit de Noël Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Denver, go online for prices: lesprithometour.com.
Nov. 18-Jan. 7: Blossoms of Light — A twinkling winter wonderland, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.
Nov. 20: Light Up the Holidays Kick-off - Switch on the Holidays — With special events, activities and more, downtown Boulder; tinyurl.com/y5nzwqgg.
Nov. 25-Jan. 1: Trail of Lights — A winding path glistening with lights that illuminate the Colorado countryside, Chatfield Farms, Littleton, go online for prices: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/trail-lights.
Nov. 25-Jan. 1: Luminova Holidays — Dazzling lights, candy cane tunnel, rides and more, Elitch Gardens, 2000 Elitch Circle, Denver, go online for prices: elitchgardens.com.
Dec. 3: Holiday Movie "Elf" — 3 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $15; parkerarts.org.
Dec. 3: Lighting of Breckenridge and Race of the Santas — With 250,000 LED holiday lights, Breckenridge; gobreck.com/event/lighting-breckenridge-race-santas.
Dec. 3-Jan. 15: Zoo Lights — With low-sensory night Dec. 31, Denver Zoo, Denver, go online for prices; denverzoo.org/events/zoolights.
Dec. 9-11: Winterfest — Santa, ice skating, marketplace and more, Carpenter Park Fields, Thornton; tinyurl.com/y6qsq3js.
NEW YEAR’S EVE EVENTS
Dec. 31: Mile High Spirits New Years Eve Party and VIP Galla Dinner: A Night to Remember — 8-10:30 p.m. dinner, $125 and up; party, 10:30 p.m.-2:30 a.m., Mile High Spirits Tasting Room, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver; tinyurl.com/4skehdej.
—
Send holiday events to listings@gazette.com.