The annual Taste of Colorado, a free festival, is this weekend in Denver at Civic Center Park. This year's festival is said to be 'twice as big' with visitors expecting to see new attractions all around.
Here are 6 things to know before you go:
- The annual Taste of Colorado will take place at Civic Center Park at 101 14th Avenue, in Denver from Saturday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5.
- There will be 5 music stages featuring over 60 artists including Dotsero and Blink 303, tribute bands, country musicians, jazz, cultural lineups and up-and-coming Denver bands.
- The Arts & Crafts Marketplace will feature 50 local artisan booths where one can find unique arts and crafts, home and gift items, furniture, and jewelry.
- Over 30 food trucks and restaurant vendors will be set up around the park. A 'boozy bevy' featuring dozens of local craft distilleries and hundreds of varieties of spirits will transform the Greek Theater, turning the venue into a big speakeasy.
- An expanded Kid's zone will be on hand for the younger 'tasters'
- Originally named the Festival of Mountain and Plain, the historic festival has been in existence since 1895 as a celebration of the state's rich heritage through food, music, and art.