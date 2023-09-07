If you have Halloween or fall events, email information to [email protected].

Sept. 15-Oct. 29: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Sept. 15-Nov. 4: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Tickets: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.

Sept. 16: Fall Fest — Live music, corn hole and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Alice Pleasant Park, Craig; visitmoffatcounty.com/events.

Sept. 16: Hop Festival — Sample from some of Colorado's favorite brewery, music, food tent and more, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Sept. 17-Oct. 29: Fall Festival — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and more, Fritzler Farm Park, 20861 County Road 33, LaSalle, go online for prices. Tickets: fritzlerfarmpark.com.

Sept. 22-23: Fall Festival — Live music, food and more, downtown Fruita; fruitachamber.org/fruita-fall-festival.

Sept. 22-24: Fall Fest — Local food, live music and more, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 22, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 24, Pearl Street Mall, Boulder; boulderdowntown.com/fall-fest.

Sept. 23: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Platte Street, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/574axuxw.

Sept. 23: Harvest Festival — With exhibits, vendors, food and more, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Beckwith Ranch, Westcliffe; visitwetmountainvalley.com.

Sept. 23-Oct. 29: Fall Festival — With a pumpkin patch, pony rides, petting zoo and more, Wishing Star Farms, 24024 State Highway 94, Ellicott, $11 online, $13 at gate; wishingstarfarm.com.

Sept. 29-Oct. 31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, go online for prices. Tickets: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.

Sept. 30: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Sloan's Lake, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2f7b3ubr.

Oct. 6-8: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 7: Fall Bazaar — With local vendors, food, live music and more, noon-6 p.m., Belleview Station, Denver. Tickets: tinyurl.com/4ccm9d2x.

Oct. 6-7, 13-14, 19-21 and 26-27: Ghost Stories of Old Manitou — Tours every 15 minutes starting at 6 p.m., Manitou Springs Heritage Center, 517 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $16, free for ages 10 and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yxfc3bk5.

Oct. 13-15 & 26-29: Ghosts in the Gardens - Open Air Scare — For ages 12 and older, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, $29-$34. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 14-22: Glow Before Dark — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, included with regular admission. Tickets: botanicgardens.org.

Oct. 15: Haunted Objects Live — Are you ready to uncover the chilling true stories behind the world’s most haunted objects? 7 p.m., The Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, Estes Park, $35 and up. Tickets: stanleylive.com/hauntedobjects.

Oct. 17-22: Glow at the Gardens — 6-9 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events.

Oct. 21: Spooktacular — Family events with games, prizes, food and candy, 1-2 p.m. sensory-friendly activities, 2-3 p.m. for last names starting with A-L, 3-4 p.m. for last names starting with M-Z, Philip S. Miller Park, 1375 W. Plum Creek Parkway, Castle Rock; crgov.com/2453/spooktacular.

Oct. 21-22: Treat Street — Safe trick-or-treating and family fun, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 25690 W. Quincy Ave., Aurora, go online for prices. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc53pe86.

Oct. 28: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Registration: 719-520-6745; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.

Oct. 28: Trunk or Treat — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., StableStrides Latigo, 13620 Halleluiah Trail, Elbert; stablestrides.org/events.

Oct. 28: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5. Registration: 719-520-6745; elpasocountynaturecenters.com.