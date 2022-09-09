Fans of Netflix's popular Bridgerton series and England's Regency-era have the opportunity to enter the world of ballgowns and royalty when The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience comes to Denver Oct. 30-Nov. 6.

All participants will have the chance to view a dance show with a live string quartet, sip on cocktails and participate in "interactive experiences based on key moments in the show," according to the event's website.

Each session lasts an hour and a half and start times and ticket prices vary depending on the day of the week. There are two ticket options, general admission, which starts at $45, and VIP.

The event is happening at a secret location in Denver, which will be announced on opening day, Oct. 30.

Attendees must be at least 16 years old and are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character from the show or in formal wear.

The Queen's Ball is traveling throughout North America. It has taken place in Chicago, Los Angeles, Montreal and Washington D.C. Tickets are currently available for events in Denver, Atlanta, San Francisco and Toronto.