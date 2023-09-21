Women have ruled the male-dominated world of pop music this year, as evidenced by Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s record-shattering concert tours. The other nominees for Artist of the Year at Saturday’s MTV Video Music Awards were Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Karol G and Doja Cat – not a man in sight.

Closer to home, it’s been a breakout year for Denver’s Madi Spillman, lead guitarist for the new femme band May Be Fern – and not only because of her gender.

“Being part of May Be Fern means that I stand proudly as a queer individual making my own space in the Denver music scene,” said Spillman. “With the current political climate, it is more critical now than ever that people can see my band and I standing out and proud, that we are not afraid to do so, and that we are only going to get louder.”

May Be Fern released its debut album, “Okay Grandma, Your Turn” in March, and they have been promoting it across Colorado ever since, including a mainstage set at Denver Pride in Civic Center Park.

“It was truly a bucket-list show, and one of the highlights of my life thus far,” Spillman said.

Spillman, who has played left-handed guitar since fifth grade, graduated with a degree in graphic design from the University of Northern Colorado. Her bandmates are Kate Fern (keys and guitar) and Hannah May (bass) – hence the band name – and Carleen Jeffers (drums).

The local media has so far deftly dodged tagging the year-old band with a specific genre label, but the consensus seems to be funk rock. The best description I’ve found so far came from Carter Ferryman of 303 Magazine, who wrote: “May Be Fern has you hooked before you can settle into your earbuds. All you want to do is stand up and dance,” while favorably comparing the band’s opening single, “Lady Bass,” to The Breeders' seminal song, “Cannonball.”

“I try to put a piece of me in anything I do. I want everything I write musically to be poignantly, recognizably and unapologetically mine,” said Spillman. “I play entirely by ear, and I believe that gives my melodies and lead lines a sense of freedom that feels fresh and exciting, while maintaining a comfort level suitable for most tastes.”

Spillman comes from a long line of performers. Her dad, Jason, is a bassist, and her brother, Ian, a drummer for a number of local collectives, including Goodnight Freeman, Gin & Tonix and Groove ‘N Motion. Mom Heather is a local actor and author of the book “Pride in the Voices.”

Not only does May Be Fern stand largely alone as an openly queer band, “we are constantly facing an uphill battle” when it comes to sexism in the music industry, Spillman said.

“For whatever reason, people can’t seem to see a femme-presenting band walk into a venue and take us seriously,” she said. “People see us walk into a room and immediately start making assumptions about us, like we don’t know how to use our gear; or we will only play a certain genre; or we don’t know anything about music – you name it. I have had multiple sound men try to teach me how to use my own guitar pedals during soundcheck prior to me even playing a single note.

“There is not a better feeling, though, than us starting our set and watching those same people's minds change after hearing us play.”

Editor’s note: For our 2023 fall arts preview, the Denver Gazette has been profiling emerging artists who are introducing new ideas, voices, skills and approaches that are changing the ways audiences are experiencing and engaging with the arts. This is the ninth and final installment in our series.

Meet the Artist: Madi Spillman

• Hometown and home now: Denver

• Your jam: My primary band is May Be Fern, But I am also in an acoustic duo called Humble Abode. We play all covers, and are likely playing on a patio near you sometime soon.

• What are you going for as an artist? At the end of the day, it matters most to me that I enjoy what I am playing, and that takes a front seat in my writing process.

• What boundaries are you pushing? I want to continue to push the boundaries around assumptions about femme-presenting musicians. I want to continue to be living proof that women can play music, that queer women have a space in the Denver music scene, and that it should not be shocking to anyone that a femme band can be as good as we are.

• Where can we see you play? May Be Fern has a couple of upcoming shows we would love to see you at. We’ll play the opening set (with Lazy Summer Home, The Odyssey, and All Through the Night) on Sept. 22 at Moe’s BBQ, 3295 S. Broadway in Englewood. After that, we are playing a set (with Verena and Black Iris Collective) at “Unbridled: A Music and Arts Experience” on Oct. 6 at Another Gallery, 345 Santa Fe Drive. Then, we are throwing a headlining Halloween party Oct. 20 at The Roxy on Broadway, 554 S. Broadway. Information on all three shows at maybefernband.co.

• What is the change you would like to see in our cultural ecology? People not being so surprised to learn that a band that looks like ours can actually play. I had a gentleman come up to me after a show and say, “Wow, you actually have a nice guitar!” Why even include the word “actually”? In theory, it shouldn't be any more noteworthy when a female musician is good at what we do than when a male musician is. Why is it so much more shocking when a female guitarist rips a solo than when a male guitarist does?

• Shoutout to another local artist: Ipecac is another Denver-based band that totally kicks (butt), and they are breaking through the same sorts of stereotypes we are. They have music streaming everywhere right now.

• Your website: maybefernband.co