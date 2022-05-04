Denver Arts & Venues is now accepting applications for its Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Mini Grant Program.
According to a news release, the grants are intended to support people, organizations or community-driven projects that elevate communities represented by each of the 10 Human Rights and Community Partnerships Commissions and exemplify the tenets of equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice.
Grants of up to $3,000 are available to support community projects, with applications open through May 27. Projects must take place in Denver and have an arts, culture or creative component. Projects with a focus on social justice efforts will receive high consideration, and funding must be distributed within the year. Awardees must also submit a form upon the program or project's completion.
“Denver Arts & Venues cannot claim to be the voice of each and every Denver community. That’s why we believe in and follow a participatory and community-based grantmaking model,” Tariana Navas-Nieves, Denver Arts & Venues director of cultural affairs, said in a release. “Through this model, we entrust decision-making power to the very communities we aim to serve. The benefits of this model include building trust and relationships, learning by listening more and talking less, smart investing, and leading through the integration of government, philanthropy, EDI, arts and culture."