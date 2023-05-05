Eternal Flavors Bakery (5600 W. Dartmouth Ave.)

This Mexican-owned family bakery in Denver's Bear Valley neighborhood was started by Melchor Ocampo, formerly the head baker at Larimer Square icon the Market for nearly three decades. The operation has since grown to include his daughter Ruth Simonson as general manager with plans to expand into a deli as well. While the cakes, pastries and more change seasonally, look out for fan-favorite the 'Spring Fling' cake all year round.

Cultura Chocolate (3742 Morrison Road)

Owner Damaris Ronkanen grew up visiting her grandparents in Mexico, recalling, "her abuela made the best champurrado (chocolate atole) and mole sauce in town," she wrote on Cultura's website. The company specializes in craft chocolate bars, atole and chocolate beverages with an emphasis on sustainability.

Combi Taco (Delivery and catering only)

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Although closed this weekend, Combi Taco has a wide selection of authentic Mexican flavors with a new twist, owner Alejandro Flores-Muñoz said in a Westword interview. Flores-Muñoz also is a vendor at HELLOFOOD, Meow Wolf's cafe, where he sells various flavors of aguas frescas.

Work & Class (2500 Larimer St.)

Co-owners Tony Maciag and Dana Rodriguez, who grew up in Detroit and on a farm in Chihuahua, Mexico respectively come to embody the American and Latin fusion at the Five Points eatery. Rodriguez is also behind Cantina Loca in the Highlands.

Pato's Tacos (5038 E. Colfax Ave,)

After moving to Denver from Mexico City in 2021, Patricio “Pato” Penalosa opened Pato's Tacos, bringing expertise from the region's well-documented taco scene. Pato's has a wide array of traditional tacos such as the pastor and cecina (thin-sliced beef curated in salt) as well as vegan flavors like jackfruit.