The Cherry Creek Arts Festival is expected to return to Denver this weekend after COVID-19 restrictions canceled last year’s event and postponed this year’s from the usual Fourth of July date.

The three-day event will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

This year, the festival is planned for the outdoor Creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center instead of its usual location in Cherry Creek North.

“While we are all eager to return to in-person events and celebrations, first and foremost, we are focused on ensuring the safety of our community,” said Tara Brickell, CEO of the festival’s host organization, CherryArts.

The festival features 220 national and international artists, 16 performing artists and several interactive art and creation experiences, in addition to more than a dozen food vendors and trucks, organizers said.

After the festival concludes at 8 p.m., free concerts are planned for the CherryArts stage in the Stella Artois Beer Garden until 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The bands Los Mocochetes and Chase N the Dream are scheduled to perform.

The Denver Chalk Art Festival will also be included in this year’s event, with more than 100 artists creating chalk artwork at the festival on Sunday and Monday.

CherryArts is a nonprofit organization aiming to provide access to art experiences and support arts education in Colorado.