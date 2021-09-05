City officials are calling for local artists to participate in this year’s annual World Art Drop Day on Tuesday, Denver Arts and Venues announced.

Art Drop Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of September, started by Utah artist Jake Parker. The annual event asks artists to hide art pieces in public spaces and post online to give the public hints about where to look for the art.

Denver has recognized Art Drop Day since 2015, with over 1,500 art pieces being dropped in the city, according to Denver Arts and Venues. City Council members and Mayor Michael Hancock hid art for the event in 2018 and 2019.

Though the event went mostly virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 risks, this year the festivities are back fully in person.

“Especially now, people need a vehicle for connection, and Art Drop Day is a simple way to spread joy and encourage community,” said Brooke Dilling with Denver Arts and Venues.

To participate, artists are asked to create small, inexpensive art pieces to hide in Denver on Tuesday. After the art is hidden, artists can post hints on social media for people to look for the art, using #artdropday and #artdropdenver.

In previous years, art dropped throughout Denver has included sculptures, music recordings, pottery, fiber arts, metal works, jewelry, photographs, prints, books, paintings and even concert and theatre tickets, Dilling said.

Members of the public who want to join in the search can follow the hashtags on social media or join the Art Drop Denver Facebook group.

Artists are asked to fill out an online form at artsandvenuesdenver.com to commit to participating. There is no deadline for joining the event.