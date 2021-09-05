Meow Wolf continues the steady drip of information about its newest permanent exhibit opening in Denver Sept. 17.

This week, officials announced the exhibit’s new restaurant HELLOFOOD and its live-music venue Perplexiplex, with an opening weekend concert by Denver “future funk” musician GRiZ.

The concert in the new 488-person venue is scheduled for Sept. 18, at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station at the intersection of Interstate 25 and West Colfax Avenue. It sold out in less two days after the tickets went on sale Tuesday, as did the Oct. 2 concert by CloZee.

Concert goers are required to show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. The exhibit is requiring masks of all patrons, unless they’re eating or drinking.

“When the news broke that Meow Wolf was opening a location in Denver, GRiZ got in touch with me and said that he had to be the one to play opening night,” said GRiZ’ manager Keith LeWinter at Red Light Management in a statement. “Watching Meow Wolf take shape as the perfect cross-section of art, adventure, music, and mystery through the lens of close friends working on the project has been amazing.”

Convergence Station is the third immersive art venue by Meow Wolf. The other two have captivated audiences in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Las Vegas. Denver’s four-story, 90,000-square-foot exhibit is three-to-four times larger than the original Santa Fe location, House of Eternal Return. It "depicts dozens of converged worlds including portals and wormholes between them," The Denver Gazette previously reported. It’s a collaboration with more than 300 artists, 110 of those local.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to open up our Meow Wolf Denver venue with hometown heroes Griz and CloZee,” said Noah Kessler, events promoter, in a statement. “There is nothing quite like a shared experience of live music, and feeling connected to an artist, your friends, or hundreds of strangers. We’re stoked to be bringing this energy to the Mile High city.”

The restaurant HELLOFOOD will be inside the the exhibit’s “Quantum Department of Transportation.”

The fast casual menu will keep the “fusion” theme with “Guadalajara poke, Latin-Asian fusion, Louisiana tea cakes” foods from local restaurants, and beers from local breweries (and a New Mexico one, Marble Brewery).

“The theme of Convergence Station as an interplanetary melting pot is inspired by the beautifully diverse melding of cultures of Sun Valley, where we’re located,” said Brian Loo, senior director of Operations Development, in a statement. “We started right here in the community as we wanted our cafe to reflect its rich diversity. We called upon local restaurateurs, craft breweries, coffee roasters, and bakeries to collaborate on our menu. The results are exponentially tasty with the vast majority of our offerings made right here in Colorado.”

The restaurant is only open to exhibit ticket holders. Some of the restaurants and breweries participating include: Rocky Mountain Soda Company, Osage Café, Odell Brewing Co., Miss Peabody’s Southern Tea Cakes, God Save the Cream, Copper Door Coffee, Combi Taco & Stokes Poke, Bubby Goober’s Baked Goods and adobo by Chef Blaine Baggao.

Entry to Convergence Station will cost $35 for state residents and $45 for all others.