The 28th annual Summer Art Market is coming back to Denver’s Washington Park West neighborhood this weekend, featuring dozens of art booths, demonstrations and programs.

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday between First and Fourth avenues, and Logan and Sherman streets.

This year's market comes after the 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to have Summer Art Market return in 2021,” said spokeswoman Tessa Crisman. “We invite the public to join us in this celebratory, art-filled event to support local artists and build a personal art collection.”

The market is presented by the Art Students League of Denver, a nonprofit with more than 55,000 members throughout the Denver metro area. Ticket sales will go toward funding the league’s operations.

The market will feature nearly 100 visual artist booths, art-making activities and food and beverage vendors. The art ranges from ceramics, fiber arts, mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, jewelry and sculpture.

There will be two free art demonstrations per day: woodcut printing making and oil pastels on Saturday, and embroidery and cyanotype printing on Sunday.

Tickets cost $5 for adults and are free for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased here.