The Denver Christkindl Market is extending its hours of operation for the last few days of holiday festivities.
Beginning on Friday, the market in Civic Center Park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The extended hours will last until the market closes for the season on Dec. 23. Organizers said this decision was inspired by “record crowds” turning out in recent days.
“The Denver Christkindl Market recreates the joy of strolling a European village square during the holidays,” Colorado’s German American Chamber of Commerce, which runs the event, said in a statement. “Best of all, no international passport is required!”
The market brings German and European holiday traditions to Denver, featuring more than 35 local and international small business vendors. The event also has live German entertainment like polka music, traditional dances, holiday hymns and more.
Last year, the Christkindl Market was one of Denver’s only holiday celebrations not canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, instead opting to move from Skyline Park to a 60,000-square-foot section of Civic Center Park to allow for social distancing.
This year, the market is once again in Civic Center Park. The Chamber of Commerce said it is anticipating over 150,000 attendees through the end of December.
For a full entertainment schedule, visit ChristkindlmarketDenver.com.