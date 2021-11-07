The building that used to hold the Denver Art Institute of Colorado is slated to become art-themed studio apartments, according to developers Nichols Partnership.

The newly-named Art Studios building will consist of 194 studio apartments located at 1200 Lincoln St. in the Golden Triangle neighborhood. The building, built in 1962, served as the for-profit art and culinary school for 18 years before closing in 2018.

“Art Studios is an innovative adaptive reuse that introduces 194 units to the historic Western Farm Bureau Life Building," said Nicole Nathan, the project architect. “Our design approach was to preserve the International Style architecture and celebrate art.”

Nathan said the 10-story building will feature an art-themed interior style, in addition to a colorful mural on the parking garage structure, painted by local artist Jason Graves. Graves described the mural as “an invitation and a reminder to notice and experience the world in full color.”

Continuing the art-theme, the building will also include retail space on the ground floor leased by the Colorado Photographic Arts Center, a 58-year-old photography nonprofit that hosts exhibitions, education programs and other events.

The nonprofit plans to use the space to build two public photography galleries, classroom space, a darkroom, offices and storage for more than 800 art prints, said Executive Director Samantha Johnston.

“We’re thrilled to begin The Colorado Photographic Arts Center’s next chapter in a larger space that will serve our growing community of working artists, students, industry professionals and the public,” Johnston said.

Art Studios will also feature a rooftop lounge and deck, a co-working space, a fitness room, a dog washing station, makers’ studio spaces, a music room and a bike barn, Nathan said.

The renovation of the building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.