Christopher L. Sheley, a multiple award-winning scenic designer with a 19-year history at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, has been officially named the new producing artistic director of its theater division after having served as the interim leader for the past nine months.

Sheley, known to Denver metro audiences for his recent scenic design for the Arvada Center’s “Damn Yankees,” succeeds Pirronne Yousefzadeh, who resigned at the end of December after only 18 months on the job. She cited a conflict between what she saw as her mission to be a change agent at the 100-year-old cultural institution and the veracity of Colorado College’s announced commitment to anti-racism.

Attendance for FAC theater productions fell a stunning 59 percent in 2022 compared to the last “normal” year of 2019, laying bare a disconnect between the organization’s new direction and what audiences wanted to see. When announcing the 2023-24 season in March, Sheley told The Denver Gazette: “I think we’ll soon look a lot more like our old self than we did before.”

That season kicks off Oct. 12 with William Goldman's "Misery," based on the Stephen King novel. The slate includes the children’s stories “Balloonacy” and “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” as well as the family musical “Elf,” Quiara Alegría Hudes’ “Water by the Spoonful” – a play about an injured American vet from Puerto Rico – and Jonathan Larson’s enduring 1980s-era musical “Rent.”

Sheley says the theater company’s subscription base has grown by 50% since the season announcement. “It's indicative of the programming we're offering," he said. "The big goal is there's something for everyone, so all people feel welcome here."

Moving forward, Sheley will form a season selection committee before making future programming decisions. "I don't want it to be just my perspective," he said. "I want community buy-in and opinions. I want season-ticket holders to artists who work with us regularly to even Colorado College students to get a cross-section that's diverse."

He also has initiated a program called “Send a Student,” which will give students in local Title I schools the chance to see a free FAC matinee.

"I've seen and been fortunate enough to be part of some real growth in almost every metric," Sheley said. "I've always believed in the company and that's why I'm excited to have this opportunity."

Sheley, who studied theater at DePaul University, started at the FAC Theatre Company in 2005 as the production manager and technical director, and became director of production in 2015. His accolades include two Denver Post Ovation Awards, two True West Awards and a Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award for his 2017 set design of "Man of La Mancha."

It is hoped that Sheley’s appointment ends a prolonged cycle of leadership turnover that began when the theater company’s longtime Producing Artistic Director Scott RC Levy resigned in 2021, followed by the departures of Executive Director Idris Goodwin and Associate Artistic Director Nathan Halvorson in 2022.

“Chris has been a veteran member of the performing arts leadership at the FAC for more than a decade and has worked tirelessly within the community to expand our influence and impact,” said Nicole Herden, who was named executive director of the overall Fine Arts Center in February. "I look forward to supporting him and maximizing our mutual vision for what FAC’s performing arts company can achieve in the years to come.”

In a previous interview, Sheley told the Denver Gazette: “I am quite confident that we will make it through this and be great again. I have two decades invested in this place, and I am in it to win it.”