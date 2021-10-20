A special edition Fan Expo is coming to the Colorado Convention Center over Halloween weekend, bringing with it various celebrities from popular movies and television shows.

The convention will be held from Oct. 29 through Oct. 31, marking the first time Fan Expo has returned to Denver since the 2019 Denver Pop Culture Con before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“This is a return to community and creativity, and we can’t wait,” said Andrew Moyes, vice president of Fan Expo. “We were able to really focus on delivering what fans are truly hungry for right now, and bring back the experiences we’ve all be longing for during this time apart.”

Moyes said the convention will be around 75% the size of typical conventions. It will feature cosplay stages, red carpets, celebrity panels, local vendors and exclusive gear and comic book releases.

Guests set to appear at the convention include William Shatner from “Star Trek,” Zachary Quinto from “Star Trek,” Giancarlo Esposito from "Breaking Bad,” Michael Rooker from “Guardians of the Galaxy,” Jon Lovitz from “Saturday Night Live” and Mary McDonnell from “Battlestar Galactica."

Cosplay is encouraged at the event, with a Kids Costume Contest and Cosplay Craftsmanship Cup being held on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Tickets and the full schedule of events and activities are available at fanexpodenver.com. Tickets can also be purchased for after-parties on Friday and Saturday at Lucky Strike and the Hard Rock Café.