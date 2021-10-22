The Denver Art Museum will reopen its expanded and reimagined campus on Sunday and is celebrating by offering guests free admission.

The museum's renovated campus includes the Gio Ponti-designed Lanny and Sharon Martin Building — the castle-like structure formerly known as the North Building — and the brand new John J. Sie Welcome Center. Additionally, the campus' reopening coincides with the Martin Building's 50th anniversary, officials said.

Guests can enter the museum free of charge between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. However, visitors are strongly encouraged to make ticket reservations as there will be a limited number available at the museum on Sunday.

The newly-renovated Martin Building will showcase stories from multiple perspectives, culture and people from throughout history.

For instance, there is a new Latin American Art and Art of the Ancient Americas gallery on Level 3, while a newly installed Asian Art Gallery is on display one floor above.

While the Martin Building will offer art enthusiasts seven floors of different exhibits and activities, the new Sie Welcome Center is intended to enhance each guest's experience.

The new two-story welcome center offers space for programs, tickets and guest services. It also includes two new dining options, while an art conservation and technical studies laboratory is located in its lower level.

The museum will also be hosting family-fun activities such as giveaways, a photo booth, dedication ceremonies and a chance to ask each exhibits curators questions, officials said.

For additional information about the museum's $150 million project or its reopening, click here.