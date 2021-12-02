Four of Lower Downtown Denver’s biggest attractions are teaming up to host a philanthropic holiday celebration on Sunday.

The event, dubbed “LoDo Gives Back,” will feature family-friendly holiday-themed activities and opportunities for attendees to donate to local nonprofits at Market Station, Union Station, Dairy Block and McGregor Square.

All of Sunday’s celebrations are set to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to all.

“‘LoDo Gives Back’ is a joyful community celebration designed to bring families and individuals together to collectively give to those in need this holiday season,” the city said in a release.

Market Station is partnering with Big City Mountaineers to raise money to provide underrepresented youths access to the outdoors. The station will provide professional portraits, live modern jazz music, games, free hot chai, free hot chocolate and coffee, food trucks and non-alcoholic brews.

At Union Station, festivities include free family photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with donations going to Children’s Hospital Colorado. The hotel, stores and restaurants inside Union Station will also donate 5% of their sales made Sunday to Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Dairy Block will collect donations of baby lotion, formula, food, nail clippers and thermometers for WeeCycle during an expanded version of its Après Ski Holiday Market. The market features more than 15 vendors along Blake Street, as well as live music and holiday bars.

Finally, McGregor Square will raise funds for the Denver Public Schools Foundation, in addition to hosting acoustic music and holiday cocktails in Milepost Zero, the Rockin’ Around McGregor Square Holiday Market and visits with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m.

For more information, including a full schedule of events, register at eventbrite.com.