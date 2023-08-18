Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that Summit County Commissioner Joshua Blanchard will be the new director of Colorado Creative Industries, the state's arts funding office.

That job falls within The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, which has been conducting a search to replace the retired Margaret Hunt for just under a year. The CCI Director is responsible for strategic planning, implementation and evaluation of all programs and services, while representing the agency to the public, media, cultural organizations and legislative bodies.

“Art and creativity make Colorado special and help small businesses thrive. I’m so excited Josh Blanchard is joining our Colorado team to help build Colorado’s creative community and enrich the lives of all Coloradans,” said Polis.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Blanchard, the former Executive Director of the Lake Dillon Theatre Company (now called Theatre SilCo), said he will resign as Summit County Commissioner on Sept. 1 to accept his new new position with the state.

“The creative industry is among the top economic drivers for the state of Colorado,” Blanchard told the Summit Daily's Robert Tann. “The creative sector has been disproportionately affected post COVID … audiences have been slower to return to art shows and live performances and traditional aspects of the creative sector. So it’s a real focus in terms of the overall economy for the state.”

Blanchard said his goal is "to advocate and support efforts that ensure Colorado's creative sector remains as vibrant tomorrow as it is today. It's a critical time for artists, arts organizations and creative districts in addressing the unique challenges of responding to post-pandemic realities within the creative sector."

Over 20 years, Blanchard and husband Christopher Alleman built Theatre Silco from a tiny company into a robust, $2 million annual business in Silverthorne. As commissioner, the Summit Daily credits Blanchard for the expansion and renovation of the North Branch Library in Silverthorne, as well as affordable housing efforts, including a 52-unit modular home project in Breckenridge.

“Joshua's diverse work experience in the arts will serve him well leading Colorado’s arts agency," said Eve Lieberman, executive director of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade. "His workforce housing experience will support CCI’s efforts to ... support creative economies across the state.”