Sixty-five Denver School of the Arts students are heading to Scotland this summer to show the world a timely new musical of their own making at the 2022 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Since 2003, DSA Theater Director Shawn Hann has sent her students to Scotland every four years to experience the largest arts festival in the world first-hand. But this year will be different. This year, the students will be performing “re:ACTION,” their own original musical shaped by their fraught experiences over the past 2½ years.
“re:ACTION” uses three-time Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown’s 2018 song cycle “How We React and How We Recover” as inspiration to explore COVID, lockdowns, mass shootings, Black Lives Matter, the police murder of George Floyd, homelessness, sexuality and more through the eyes of students.
“Each piece on Jason’s album was a reaction to something he was grieving or recovering from,” Hann said. As she listened, she added, “The idea of doing a show with teenagers coming out of the pandemic really spoke to me.”
Hann created a plotline and list of characters with gender-fluid names. Students then submitted proposed scenes based on that plotline, and seven students then worked together to craft all of the material into a script. The resulting production “delves deeply into love, loss and grief — and explores how we react to upheaval and how we recover,” said Hann, whose students have worked to raise $90,000 to make the trip, even while traditional fundraising opportunities have been limited by the pandemic. As thanks, they performed the show for family and friends two weeks ago.
“I hope the audience walked away with an idea about the impact all these things that have happened in our world has had on our youth,” Hann said. “They are not only grieving the loss of their last two years of school, and the social and emotional development they missed out on, but they are also still reacting to the major events that happened in the pandemic. While we did live through all of these things, we haven't really dealt with George Floyd, the King Soopers shooting and the Capitol riot. Those incidents rocked the foundation of American culture, and our kids didn't get to process things fully. They had to come to school on a weird schedule and be afraid of COVID, with their heads down and their masks on.
“Fear of COVID, I think, kept some of the other tragedies from landing. But now they are landing, and no one wants to talk about them.”
‘Dear Evan Hansen’ cast cabaret
Cast members from the national touring production of “Dear Evan Hansen” (playing through Sunday at the BuellTheatre) will perform a late-night benefit cabaret at 10:45 p.m. tonight (Thursday) at The Denver Improv as a benefit for actor Nikhil Saboo’s “BIPOC Ticket Initiative.” Saboo, who plays the suicidal Connor Murphy in the musical and is of South Asian descent, partners with local organizations to make two “Dear Evan Hansen” tickets available each week to audience members who might not normally be able to afford them. The Denver benefit is expected to raise enough funds to pay for as many as 40 upcoming tickets as the tour moves on to cities like San Jose, Boise and Los Angeles. Doors open at 8:45 p.m. at 8246 Northfield Blvd.
Colorado arts COVID watch
Four positive tests among cast and crew prompted BDT Stage to cancel four opening-weekend performances of “The SpongeBob Musical,” a responsible decision that cost the company thousands of dollars. “The main thing we want is for our company to feel safe when they are performing the show, and for our audiences to feel safe watching the show,” said Producing Artistic Director Seamus McDonough. “You can’t have a creative space unless it feels safe. We took a major hit, but it was the right thing to do.” …
Meanwhile, the Springs Ensemble Theatre canceled its opening weekend of Lauren Gunderson’s “The Revolutionists,” which now opens June 9 and runs through the 26th at 1903 East Cache La Poudre St. in Colorado Springs.
Galleria to spotlight ‘Miss Rhythm’
Ruth Brown – that’s “Miss Rhythm” to you – dominated the R&B charts throughout the 1950s, but is no longer a household name like Etta, Aretha and Diana. But she had a string of No. 1 hits including “Teardrops from My Eyes” and her signature tune, “(Mama) He Treats Your Daughter Mean.” So much so that Atlantic Records was deemed “The House That Ruth Built.” For two weekends starting June 3, Denver’s Sheryl McCallum and David Nehls will present “Rockin’ and Rollin’ with Miss Rhythm: The Story of R&B Legend Ruth Brown,” a concert performance in the Denver Center’s Galleria Theatre. “People know different parts of Ruth Brown, or different sections of her life … but she had this wonderful catalog that is awesome,” McCallum said. Added Nehls: “It didn’t matter what age she was – she was having the best time.”
Colorado Proud, Poetry Out Loud
Colorado will be represented in Sunday’s “Poetry Out Loud” national finals with Aidyn Lorin Jai Reid of Fountain Valley School of Colorado Springs among the nine finalists. The event, hosted by bestselling author Kwame Alexander, will feature recitations and interviews and the announcement of the 2022 champion on a one-time-only webcast starting at 5 p.m. Mountain time. Since the national “Poetry Out Loud” program began in 2005, more than 4.1 million students and 68,000 teachers from 17,000 schools have participated.
Bobby G Awards lineup change
You may have read here last week that Overland High School senior Madison Manning was named Outstanding Actress at last week’s regional Bobby G Awards, which earned her the chance to advance to the national Jimmy Awards competition on June 27 in New York City. But Manning will be representing Colorado in the national finals of the Distinguished Young Women Scholarship competition at the same time in Mobile, Ala. That’s kind of a big deal: Last year, the DYWS awarded more than $1 billion in scholarships nationally. So instead, Valor Christian High School’s Ella Plourde, who also was nominated as Outstanding Actress for her performance in "Anastasia," will attend The Jimmy Awards in Manning’s place.
Catching up on the week’s news
Idris Goodwin, who was named the first person of color to lead the century-old Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College just one month before the pandemic shutdown, resigned effective May 27 … The Black Actors Guild announced it is disbanding after 13 years … Denver Arts & Venues is bringing back the Five Points Jazz Festival, and it's continuing the Five Points Jazz Activation Grant program that replaced the festival during the pandemic …
Phamaly Theatre Company, which exists to provide performance opportunities for actors with disabilities, is taking its annual gala outdoors tonight (Thursday) for a concert at the amphitheater at Civic Center Park. The self-described “Krip Hop” band Wheelchair Sports Camp will be headlining, led by MC Kalyn Heffernan. The evening starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets $30-$125…
Susan Lyles’ And Toto Too is Colorado’s only theater company dedicated exclusively to telling stories written by women. And they get no public funding. And they throw the most creative fundraiser of the year. It’s “The Play Crawl,” where you move in groups into various Tennyson Street retailers, where you encounter nine original short “micro plays” written by a local non-male playwright. Followed by a party. Everybody wins. Gather by 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday (June 8), at Local 46, 4586 Tennyson St. Tickets $40.
Briefly …
Max Ramirez has been named the new Program Director at KUVO Jazz 89.3 FM. He comes to Denver from Indianapolis, where he served as assistant program director and music director for WICR. Ramirez replaces Rodney Franks, who held the job for 10 years. General Manager Carlos Lando has announced a new program lineup as well …
Béla Fleck and wife Abigail Washburn, aka “The King and Queen of the Banjo,” will return to Boettcher Concert Hall to perform their song cycle with the Colorado Symphony next Feb. 3-4. Tickets are already on sale ….
The group of Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig and Jessica Nelson from Faith Christian Academy won an award for their work in hair and makeup design, but since the awards ceremony fell on graduation night, only one of them was able to make it to accept the award in person. (
Madison Manning from Overland High School performs as Deloris Van Cartier in "Sister Act," which won her the Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role award. The show was later named Outstanding Musical.
One of Overland High School's stage managers and Thespian President, Kaila Nghiem, stood on stage to accept the final award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical for the school's production of 'Sister Act.'
Regis Jesuit High School students pose on the red carpet before the start of the Bobby G Awards Thursday night.
People sit in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House watching the opening video to the Bobby G Awards Thursday night.
Owen Milks poses for a photo on the red carpet during the Bobby G Awards event Thursday night.
People gather on the red carpet for photos during the Bobby G Awards event Thursday night.
People gather outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House during the red carpet part of Bobby G Awards event Thursday night.
Comfortable shoes and shiny dresses, Colorado high-school students dressed up for the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Celeste Woody from Palmer Ridge High School stands outside the Ellie Caulkins Opera House before the Bobby G Awards Thursday night.
Naomi Snyder from Palmer Ridge High School puts long gloves on before the going into the Ellie Caulkins Opera House for the Bobby G Awards Thursday night.
Littleton High School students get directions to their seats for the Bobby G Awards show Thursday night at Ellie Caulkins Opera House.
Palmer Ridge High School students chat with people before the start of the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Students from Chaparral High School perofrm a part from 9 to 5 The Musical during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
2018 Outstanding Actress Abigail (Lehrer) Brooks introduces the next round of awards at the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Christopher Ryan from Pueblo County High School stands on stage after accepting the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Zombie Prom.'
Christopher Ryan from Pueblo County High School holds his award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Zombie Prom.'
Kai Symons from Palisade High School gives a speech after winning Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for 'Annie Get Your Gun.'
Ava Hillbrand from Glenwood Springs High School accepts her award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for 'Freaky Friday.'
Lakewood High School students can be seen on stage and in two large monitors as they give a short performance of 'Anastasia' during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Lakewood High School students give a short performance of Anastasia during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Sara Sachs stands on stage after her and Ian Bild received an award for scene design on Sister Act. Sachs leans forward, scanning the audience calling for Bild to come up, but he doesn't show.
Littleton High School performs Into the Woods during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Littleton High School performs 'Into the Woods' during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Two students from Palmer Ridge High School perform 'Once Upon a Mattress' on stage during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Madison Manning from Overland High School performs her lead role in 'Sister Act' during the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Noah Schuster from Lakewood High School performs a solo piece during a musical medley at the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Tyler Cox perofrms a bit from Windsor High School's Little Shop of Horrors during a musical medley at the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night.
Thomas Beeker from Frederick High School performs during a musical medley toward the end of the Bobby G Awards Ceremony Thursday night. (Sara Hertwig/for The Denver Gazette)
Madison Manning makes her way to the stage as the theater fills with screams and applause at the announcement of her best actress award. (Sara Hertwig/for The Denver Gazette)
Madison Manning from Overland High School gives a tearful acceptance speech after receiving the Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role award for her work in 'Sister Act.'
Thomas Beeker from Frederick High School looks out from the podium during his speech after winning Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his part in The Music Man.
One of Overland High School's stage managers and Thespian President, Kaila Nghiem, stood on stage to accept the final award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical for the school's production of 'Sister Act.'
Thomas Beeker and Madison Manning kneel in front of all the Bobby G award winners, looking at their awards for best actor and best actress following the conclusion of the ceremony.
Recipients of 2022 Bobby G Awards gathered on the stage at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House following the ceremony on Thursday night.