The shootings at Denver East High School – and the continuing menace that is COVID – combined to compel the Arvada Center to cancel both of its scheduled performances of “Our Town” on Wednesday, President and CEO Philip Sneed said.

One of the actors performing in “Our Town” – and another rehearsing for the April 7 opening of the musical “Damn Yankees” – are parents of Denver East High School students. And there was no way the Arvada Center was going to ask either of them to work while their children were in a school lockdown.

The Arvada Center has understudies at the ready for “Our Town,” but when another actor’s COVID test came back positive an hour before Wednesday’s matinee, there were not enough cards left in the deck to make it work. COVID has regularly interfered with Arvada Center performances ever since the reopening.

In all, about 350 were scheduled to attend either Wednesday's matinee or evening performances, which represents about $14,000 in ticket sales. Most of those people can be moved into another upcoming performance because “Our Town” has a long run (through May 21). But those seats will then not be available to sell to others, and that’s when the cancellations turn into a tangible financial loss.

No matter, said Sneed, who spent much of the day talking and hugging and crying. After all, he has a daughter who is an actor in “Our Town.” “And she has a kid who is going to be in grade school in a few years,” he said.

“It’s so horrible to even think about all of this,” Sneed added. “And to think that we have a third of the country who think we need to protect our kids from drag shows but not from guns. I just can’t fathom that way of thinking.”

“Our Town” performances will resume Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Curious Theatre, Phamaly to team up

Curious Theatre Company’s first full season under new Artistic Director (and 2022 Colorado Theatre Person of the Year) Jada Suzanne Dixon will include the company’s first collaboration with Denver’s disability-affirmative Phamaly Theatre Company.

This time next year (March 14), Curious will stage Martyna Majok’s historic, Pulitzer-winning play “Cost of Living,” with Phamaly artistic director Ben Raanan directing. No word yet on casting, but Regan Linton, Raanan’s predecessor at Phamaly, made her Broadway debut as an actor understudying in the Broadway staging of “Cost of Living” last October. Then, in January, Raanan directed the play in Milwaukee with Linton and longtime Phamaly actor Jamie Rizzo among his cast.

“Cost of Living” centers on two storylines involving four wounded characters – two of whom happen to have visible disabilities. The play made Broadway history by featuring two actors with disabilities.

Curious is known for staging edgy “new to Denver” stories. Its 26th season will also include “The Minutes,” a new comedy about small-town politics by Tracy Letts (Sept. 7-Oct. 14). “Letters of Suresh” by Rajiv Joseph follows an Asian American mystery told through a series of letters (Nov. 11-Dec. 9). “Truth Be Told” by William Cameron explores the ways truth can be manipulated by two mothers to serve their own ends (Jan. 11-Feb. 10). “Cullud Wattah” by Erika Dickerson-Despenza focuses on the contaminated water crisis in Flint, Mich., through the eyes and songs of Black women. Information at curioustheatre.org.

Margaret Atwood singles out Juliet Wittman

Perhaps you’ve written a book. But have you ever written a book that’s been personally recommended by Margaret Atwood? You know, author of “The Handmaid’s Tale”? Juliet Wittman has. The former Westword theater critic is releasing her next novel on May 1, and it’s already gotten the kind attention of Atwood, who posted a photo recommending the book on her well-read blog this week, along with five other books all dealing with medical issues.

“Again & Again,” which will be released by Beck and Branch, follows a young woman with a terminal diagnosis who is determined to both defeat her own death and save a 4-year-old boy whose insurance company is refusing to pay for a treatment that might save his life.

Of the six recommended books, Atwood wrote: “Some heartbreaking. All gripping.”

“I’m flying!” Wittman said of the plug.

And finally …

So who’s your local hero of the week in the broadcast/podcast world? Mine has gotta be Longmont Police Det. Cody Clark, who was prominently featured on last week’s two-hour “Dateline NBC” special, “Finding Rita.” The TV show and podcast told the tragic story of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia, a single mother of three who went missing after leaving a bar in downtown Longmont on St. Patrick’s Day 2018. Her remains were later found in Weld County. It was Clark who cracked the cold case when he found a connection to a previous assault. Clark is credited for never letting go of the case, and ultimately solving it. Viewers (and podcast listeners) also learned that Clark delivered Christmas presents to the victim’s young sons. There’s even a bonus “Talking Dateline” podcast episode where hosts Keith Morrison and Josh Mankiewicz pay special tribute to Clark, his character and his police work.

Look for more local arts news in Friday’s Denver Gazette.