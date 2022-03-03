The Arvada Center’s 2022-23 theater season includes a return to big — really big — family-friendly musicals, along with three plays that should create unprecedented opportunities for Latino actors at the center.

The musical slate includes “Into the Woods,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Damn Yankees” — all utterly safe, sure-fire box-office hits, and yet each enormous creative challenges that, by their sheer size, are sure to employ a large number of local and national artists on and off stage.

And after the pandemic shutdown left arts organizations everywhere cash-starved, no one is apologizing for playing it safe. Especially after a year of offering mostly small-scale musicals that were safer to stage because of COVID precautions.

“I look at next season as really going back to our roots,” said Rod Lansberry, the center’s producing artistic director of musical theatre. “We had to scale back so much last year that we knew we needed to really step up our game — while also making sure that what we are presenting is what people want to see. This is a season that really rewards our audiences for coming back.”

“Into the Woods” is the Stephen Sondheim masterpiece that dares to explore the unsettled lives of fairy-tale characters once the “happily-ever-after” part of their stories end. “Beauty and the Beast,” of course, is the story of the book-smart girl who converts a cursed prince. And “Damn Yankees,” from 1955, follows the downfall of a man who sells his soul to become a star baseball player. None have ever been staged at the Arvada Center before.

River Bride Oregon Shakespeare.jpg The Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s world premiere production of 'The River Bride' starred Chatfield High School graduate Jamie Ann Romero. Cour…

Meanwhile, the Arvada Center’s nonmusical season will begin with “The River Bride,” Marisela Treviño Orta’s Brazilian folk tale that uses magical realism to tell a whopper of a fish tale: The locals believe dolphins found in the Amazon River can transform into human beings in search of their destined lifemate. “The River Bride” was first staged in Denver by Su Teatro in 2018.

The other two plays will be Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town,” the ultimate homage to small-town America widely considered by many one of the greatest plays ever written; and Karen Zacarías’ off-beat 2009 comedy “The Book Club Play,” about an ordinary book club that becomes the focus of a documentary film crew. Zacarías is best known to Denver audiences for the Denver Center’s productions of her plays “Just Like Us,” about the immigration fate of four Latina students from Denver North High School, and a bickering neighbor comedy called “Native Gardens.”

In 2016, the Arvada Center hired Lynne Collins as artistic director of plays and adopted the old-school model of a repertory company of resident actors who perform in multiple, rotating plays at once. Right now, the company is presenting three plays on alternating days through May: “The Liar,” “Animal Farm” and “Stick Fly.” And because “Stick Fly” is a generational comedy about Black privilege, that has resulted in more Black actors in the repertory company (performing in some or all of those plays) than at any time in Arvada Center history.

That won’t work out quite the same way next season because “The River Bride,” which calls for six Latino actors, will be staged in September. “Our Town” and “The Book Club Play” will be presented together in repertory next spring. Still, there is the potential for more Latino representation next season than ever before.

Overall, the season is one musical title smaller than normal for the Arvada Center. And that’s an intentional effort to both slow things down — and give audiences more time to become comfortable with a return to year-round, indoor theater.

“With both the physical and emotional well-being of all Arvada Center staff in mind, we have chosen to scale back to ensure the exceptional theatrical production quality Arvada Center audiences have come to know, while considering the well-being of staff who bring these productions to life,” said spokesman Marcus Turner.

While theater seasons are rarely conceived according to a specific theme, Arvada Center President and CEO Philip Sneed finds a throughline in that each 2022-23 title in some way “explores ideas of home, the places we want to go and the people who accompany us on our journeys,” he said.

Subscriptions are now on sale at arvadacenter.org/subscribe. Single tickets will go on sale July 1.

In the meantime, the Arvada Center wraps its current season with ”Stick Fly” from March 18-May 19, “Animal Farm” (through May 21), “The Liar” (through May 22), and the long-delayed (because of COVID) Broadway hit ”Kinky Boots” from April 25-May 24.