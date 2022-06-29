Blink-182 Private Concert - Los Angeles

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs during the band's private concert at the Galen Center, Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 Chris Pizzello

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus loves the Colorado Avalanche tradition of singing to the punk band's song "All the Small Things," KUSA reported on their site.

The vocalist and bassist gave an interview Tuesday on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM with Nate Kreckman and Andy Lindahl to talk about how Avs fans have embraced the 1999 song.

He said the first time he saw a video of the third-period singalong at Ball Arena, he was "blown away."

"I think it really speaks to the power of music," he said in the radio interview.

Read the full story from Denver Gazette news partner KUSA here.

