Thursday night was essentially the Colorado state championship for high-school theater at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Only here, schools from all over the state exited the stage as champions.
The Bobby G Awards celebrate achievements in high-school musical theater, with Thursday’s winners spread out from Denver to Grand Junction to Pueblo to Palisade to Glenwood Springs. In fact, 10 of the 19 awards went to schools from outside the Denver metro area.
Aurora’s Overland High School took the top prize, with its production of “Sister Act” named Outstanding Musical. Overland became the eighth different school to win Outstanding Musical in the eight times the awards have been administered through the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ education department.
"This is a celebration of an entire community that means a lot to every single one of these kids who give their hearts every day and show up to put on something wonderful," said Overland Theatre Director Andy Ray.
Added Overland said senior Ibrahim Souare, "We at The O are extremely proud to represent our community and our school at this great event just to show who we are and that we've got what it takes."
It was also a huge night for Pueblo County High School, whose production of “Zombie Prom” matched Overland with three awards in its first year participating in the program.
Winning Outstanding Choreography brought out one of the best quotes of the night from Palmer Ridge High School Director Christy Inama. "We are on such a validation high right now," she said to applause.
The Bobby G Awards emphasizes camaraderie and shared experiences over the competitive aspects of the year-long program, with all five schools nominated for Outstanding Musical invited to perform songs from their shows to the raucous and supportive cheers of a young crowd estimated at about 2,000. The other schools nominated this year were Chaparral (“9 to 5, the Musical”); Lakewood (“Anastasia”); Littleton (“Into the Woods”); and Palmer Ridge High School (“Once Upon a Mattress”).
Each year, the 10 nominated Outstanding Actors and Actresses are invited to the Denver Center two weeks before the awards ceremony to prepare an original medley together in community and friendship, which they then perform at the ceremony.
But there is also much at stake. The students named Outstanding Actor and Actress will go on to represent Colorado atThe National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as “The Jimmys”) on June 27 at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.
This year’s honorees are Thomas Beeker, who played Harold Hill in Frederick High School’s production of “The Music Man,” and Madison Manning, who played Delores Van Cartier in Overland’s “Sister Act.” In New York, those two will participate in a 10-day series of intensive classes and workshops with Broadway actors, directors and designers leading up to the national awards ceremony. By performing at the Jimmy Awards, both will officially be recognized as having made their Broadway debuts.
Manning took a moment to acknowledge the context of the evening, just two days after the mass shooting at a school in Texas.
"It is definitely a privilege to be able gather together and celebrate theater with all of the devastation happening in Texas," she said. "It's brutal to know that they don't feel like they have a safe community right now, when we are so blessed to have one here, and the fact that we are able to enjoy this night together is truly amazing."
This year, local adjudicators considered musical productions from 41 Colorado high schools in 18 counties, most of which took part in workshops conducted by DCPA Teaching Artists. In all, about 3,500 students participated in some aspect of the program this past year, and officials say that number is closer to 32,000 since the first awards in 2013.
The Bobby G Awards are named after late producer Robert Garner, who established Denver as a top destination for touring Broadway shows.
The host of this year’s ceremony was Abby Lehrer, who won the 2018 Outstanding Lead Actress award for her portrayal of Eponine in “Les Misérables” for Castle View High School in Castle Rock, and most recently competed in the 20th season of “American Idol.”
Winners and Nominees List
(Winners are listed in bold)
Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical
- "Sister Act," Overland High School
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
- Thomas Beeker, Harold Hill, "The Music Man," Frederick High School
- Noah Schuster, Dmitry, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- Ben Sparling, Oliver Warbucks, "Annie," Lutheran High School
- Miguel Castillo, Jack Kelly, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School
- Tyler Cox, Seymour Krelborn, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
- Madison Manning, Delores Van Cartier, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Olivia Schwab, Doralee Rhodes, "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- Morgan Fritzler, Anastasia, "Anastasia," Lakewood High School
- Georgia Lawrence, Lady Larkin, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Ella Plourde, Dowager Empress, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (tie)
- Kai Symons, Charlie Davenport, "Annie Get Your Gun," Palisade High School
- Christopher Ryan, Josh/Motorwise Guy, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- Neko Daniels, Paul, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Eli Brandt, Rooster, "Annie," Fort Collins High School
- Micah Wittler, Marcellus Washburn, "The Music Man," Frederick High School
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
- Ava Hillbrand, Torrey, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Gracie Woo, Connie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Ella Zubieni, Yente, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School
- Maya Thomas, Les, "Newsies," Ralston Valley High School
- Sabrina Thigpen, JoJo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Performance by a Chorus
- "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "MAMMA MIA!," Cherry Creek High School
- "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
Rising Star
- Addison Cain, Alice Beineke, "The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)
- Hazel Kachline, Maggie, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Chloe Way, Fletcher, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Diego Fleetwood, Pablo, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Jada Smith-Lopez, Sour Kangaroo, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Outstanding Achievement in Choreography
- Christy Inama, Georgia Lawrence and Riana McHugh, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Karleen Quackenbush and Stephanie Dobbins, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Lindsey Solano, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Terrell Davis, Amelia Hoffman and Taylor McCann, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Tobi Johnson-Compton and Madison Manning, "Sister Act," Overland High School
Outstanding Achievement in Direction
- Talia Liccardello and Audrey DeMoulin, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- Lindsey Welsh, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Andy Ray, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Josh Belk and Christy Inama, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Taylor Gilman and Amairani Chacon, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Hair and Make-Up Design
- Kaylie Bookout, Josie Lessig and Jessica Nelson, "The Little Mermaid," Faith Christian Academy
- Sophia Trey, "Fiddler on the Roof," Eaglecrest High School
- Kristina Livingston, Tiffany Neely and Lelia Thompson, "Mary Poppins," Montezuma-Cortez High School
- Christy Inama and Emily Osborn, "Once Upon a Mattress," Palmer Ridge High School
- Kari Armstrong, Shannyn Knudsen, Zara Okresek and Maeve Schinkel, "The Little Mermaid," Poudre High School
Outstanding Achievement in Lighting Design
- Kylie Good and Virgil Lindt, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- Jane Archuleta, Shyla Eberhart and Gabbie Frohman, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Ashley Brennan, Katelyn Brennan, Sadie Brner and Alexander Tucker, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Nick Hopper, Talia Liccardello and Hannah Matteo, "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- Marley Albright and Mari Iannone, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School
Outstanding Performance by an Orchestra
- "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
- "The Addams Family," Central High School (Grand Junction)
- "9 to 5 The Musical," Chaparral High School
- "Into the Woods," Littleton High School
- "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
Outstanding Achievement in Musical Direction
- Erin Pettitt, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Shanti Gruber, "Freaky Friday," Glenwood Springs High School
- Chris Loesel, "Annie," Lutheran High School
- Nathan Johnson, Nathanael Leavitt, Marty Magehee and Jenny Timmons, "Anastasia," Valor Christian High School
- Jennifer Grice, Jerrod Griebel and Amy Murphy, "Little Shop of Horrors," Windsor High School
Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design
- Jennifer Barclay, Jolene Brumm and Taryn Mitchell, "Beauty and the Beast," Elizabeth High School
- Payton Berland, "The Addams Family," Arvada West High School
- Molly Arndt, Jaden Dionido and Natalie Martinez, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School
- Xyla Daugele, Maddie Piatz and Jada Sherrill, "The Wizard of Oz," Ponderosa High School
- Joy Lopez, Anyeli Gonzalez Parra, Willow Stephenson, Grace Secora and Paloma Tapia, "Zombie Prom," Pueblo County High School
Outstanding Achievement in Scenic Design
- Ian Bild and Sara Sachs, "Sister Act," Overland High School
- Haley Casten, Olivia Diedrich, Ella Lang, Rob Scott and Julia Slagle, "Guys and Dolls," Castle View High School
- Brandon PT Davis, Ean Rains and Katelyn Reed, "A Chorus Line," Denver School of the Arts
- Lauryn Glenn and Richard Merkling, "Little Shop of Horrors," Regis Jesuit High School
- Gage Jakl and Kory Jensen, "Seussical," Vista PEAK Preparatory
Special Achievement Awards
- Special Achievement in Sound Lead: Kelly Whitehead, "MAMMA MIA!," Brighton High School
- Special Achievement in Creating a Theatre Culture of Inclusivity: Jennifer Bryner, "Chicago," Broomfield High School
- Special Achievement in Costume Lead: Isabel Anderson, "Annie," Fort Collins High School
VIDEO: A LOOK BACK AT 2019