An iconic Colorado restaurant is supporting Denver's largest running event.

Casa Bonita has partnered with the Denver Colfax Marathon, it was announced Monday, Denver Gazette media partner KUSA.

Casa Bonita will be sponsoring the race's volunteers in May. The sponsorship means 1,500 race volunteers will be a sea of pink in limited edition pink Casa Bonita shirts.

Race participants have been running by Casa Bonita every year since the marathon began 16 years ago.

"This is such a unique partnership," Denver Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy, CEO of the Denver Colfax Marathon. "Our runners have been racing past the Casa Bonita landmark for 16 years, and we are thrilled to have them involved in our race day on a major level."

"We applaud Andrea and the entire marathon team for staging such an incredible race year after year,” Casa Bonita Executive Chef Dana Rodriguez said. "We are honored to be a 2023 race season volunteer program sponsor, and we’re excited to support the volunteers and contribute to the success of marathon weekend. And to all the runners, good luck!"

The 17th annual Denver Colfax Marathon presented by Cigna returns Saturday, May 20, and Sunday, May 21. The weekend's events include a marathon, half marathon, 10 miler, 5K and the nation’s largest marathon relay.

More than 20,000 runners are expected to participate in the Denver Colfax Marathon, which will again serve as a Boston Marathon-qualifying event.

The 2023 marathon finisher medal features a detailed look at notable landmarks runners will pass in Denver including the State Capitol, Empower Field at Mile High, and Denver Fire Station No. 1. The half marathon finisher medal even has a giraffe, as that race passes through Denver Zoo.

"This is the third year we've done a medal that has so much and is so intricate, it's really unusual in the country to do this," Denver Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy said. "But we realized that's there's so much you pass, so much you see and so much you're proud of when you have your medal. So we said let's create an art piece, let's give you something to display."

Denver Colfax Marathon registration is available at RunColfax.org.

Interested volunteers can visit RunColfax.org for more information and sign up under "volunteer."