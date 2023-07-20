Without explanation, Central City Opera on Thursday announced the unexpected exit of CEO and President Pamela Pantos in the midst of its summer season.

An official statement simply stated that her relationship with the organization “has ended.” In the announcement, board Co-Chair Heather Miller wished the former mezzo-soprano “the best in her future endeavors.”

Pantos has previously held executive posts at the Newport (R.I.) Music Festival and Opera North, a non-union company based in New Hampshire. She was unavailable for comment.

With no official word on whether Pantos was fired or had resigned, and with company officials mum or unavailable, there is speculation that previous labor difficulties with the American Guild of Musical Artists may have paved the way for her departure.

It's been a rough season for the opera company and for Pantos, who succeeded retiring artistic director Pat Pearce in June 2022. After long negotiations between the company and labor union during the first five months of 2023, a four-year contract was signed on May 26. But ill feelings and stressful working conditions have remained among company cast and crew members, according to Ashraf Sewailam.

“We were operating under difficult circumstances” during this season, the director of Central City's production of Rossini's 'Otello' said Thursday. “We've been very understaffed. Everyone – stage crew, stage managers – have been working double-time. Those problems with AGMA brought everything to the forefront.”

Sewailam recalled a tumultuous December meeting last year, when he said the labor dispute reached its height, causing him and his two fellow stage directors to walk out.

Longtime Central City director Ken Cazan wrote a letter to Pantos lamenting his decision to withdraw. The directors later rescinded their decisions when the opera company agreed to resume negotiations, and all three led this summer's productions.

Sewailam declined to comment on how or if Pantos exacerbated the company's labor problems, referring to “legalities” restricting company members from making public comments. He added with a chuckle, “I know nothing and everything.”

In a reminder that Central City Opera's labor problems have continued even after the AGMA contract was signed, dancers employed in the company's staging of Cole Porter's “Kiss Me, Kate” were sub-contracted, rather than hired as union members, Sewailam said. “That's a huge violation.”

According to an AGMA statement, dancers went for weeks without pay, finally reaching an agreement after they refused to appear at a June 28 rehearsal.

With Pantos gone, a search is beginning for her replacement, according to the company statement. In the mean time, two senior staff members will serve in leadership positions. Scott Finlay has been named chief external affairs officer, and Margaret Williams will be interim chief administrative officer. The board co-chair said in the company statement, “We are confident in the team we have in place.”

Stagehands' strike apparently averted

The Broadway League, Disney Theatrical and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) announced a tentative agreement Thursday morning that, pending ratification by the bargaining unit, will avert a possible stagehands' strike. A stoppage almost certainly would have affected upcoming national touring productions scheduled to be staged at the Buell Theatre.