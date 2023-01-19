It wouldn’t be the National Western Stock Show without a mid-Winter conference by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association.
Members used the opportunity Tuesday to rub elbows with Colorado legislators, refine policy priorities for the coming year and award the best of the year.
“CCA is a grassroots, member-driven organization that represents the interests of the over 10,000 cattle ranching families throughout the state,” President Philip Anderson said in a release. “While our primary focus relates to the beef industry, CCA also has an interest in all issues dealing with natural resources, private property rights and small business viability.
Here’s a list of the award winners:
CCA Honorary Lifetime Member: Terry Fankhauser was named CCA’s 2022 Honorary Lifetime Member. After more than 22 years of service to Colorado’s beef industry and the association, Terry is most deserving of this recognition. From his ranching roots in Kansas to his tenure as CCA executive vice president, Terry has always committed to advancing the legacy of beef production.
“It is difficult to quantify the impacts of Terry’s many accomplishments as he played a critical role in protecting the industry from many challenges and challengers,” according to the release. “Due to his commitment to his work, the members of CCA and the industry have been better protected and will be better served into the future.”
Outstanding Commercial Producer of the Year: Turecek Cattle Company located in Deer Trail, Colo. For nearly four decades, the Turecek family has been actively involved in the ag industry while focusing on responsibly raising cattle with great respect to the land and resources around them.
Outstanding Seedstock Producer of the Year: Walter Angus, located near Hudson, Colo. The Walter family is known for their functional, productive, and quality Angus cattle that perform at high altitudes both on the range and in the feed yard. The Walters also effectively engage outside the industry, hosting many groups on their ranch and sharing their passion for ranching.
Brand Inspector of the Year: Daniel Moody. “Daniel does an excellent job interacting with the public and helping to educate on the laws governing the brand inspection division. Daniel puts in extra time to stay well connected to his inspection area and is personally involved in the beef industry through raising cattle of his own,” according to the release.
Law Officer of the Year: Morgan County Sheriff David Martin. “For over 37 years, Sheriff Martin has shown personal dedication and commitment to his community,” according to the release. “He is an outspoken advocate for agriculture whose dedication to ensuring justice is served to the community and the livestock industry is protected has not gone unrecognized.
Friend of Colorado CattleWomen Award: Tami Arnold. “Tami has been volunteering her time and talent to designing CCW’s quarterly magazine for many years,” according to the release. “CCW is deeply grateful to her for her passion for the industry, for helping CCW shine by highlighting member’s amazing work across their communities, her flexibility, consistency, and dedication to quality.”
Colorado CattleWomen Above and Beyond Award: Cindy Mangus. For many years, Cindy has coordinated volunteer shifts for the Colorado Beef Council booth for the nearly three weeks of the National Western Stock Show. Cindy has beautifully performed this role for many years, and she also has held many other roles at the state and local levels.
Top Individual Membership Recruiter: Philip Anderson, who won a S01 Priefert Rancher chute. “Philip is donating the chute back and has placed a challenge for CCA members to recruit members between now and CCA’s Annual Convention to win this chute. Good luck recruiting!”
Affiliate Rate-of-Growth: Huerfano Basin Livestock had the highest rate of growth in 2022. The award “is given to the affiliate with the highest rate of growth averaged based on the size of affiliate, retention of members, and new members recruited.”
The association’s 156th Annual Meeting is June 19-21 in Steamboat Springs.