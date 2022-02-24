The Colorado New Play Summit, which often serves as theater audiences’ first look at developing new plays that later become fully staged as part of the DCPA Theatre Company’s mainstage season, returns for the next two weekends.

The company’s two current productions of the world premieres “In the Upper Room” and “Rattlesnake Kate” began as Colorado New Play Summit offerings.

This year’s featured plays and playwrights are James Ijames (“Where We’ve Been”), Kimber Lee (“saturday”), Leonard Madrid (“Cebollas”) and Kirsten Potter (“Rubicon”). The subjects range from three sisters taking an unexpected road trip from Albuquerque to Denver (“Cebollas”) to the true story of Betty Thorpe’s transition from society wife to steely spy for British and American intelligence in World War II (“Rubicon”).

Since its founding in 2006, the Summit has introduced 64 new plays, over half of which were later mounted as fully staged productions.

Readings will be held Feb. 25-26 and March 4-6 at the Denver Performing Arts Complex. Call 303-893-4100 or go to denvercenter.org

Sangre De Cristo Arts Center repairs

The heartbreak from a water-main break that has temporarily closed the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo practically bleeds through the Facebook post announcing the news: “Please don't bother to call us. We're so understaffed. Nobody is around right now. Please do leave a message, if you must.”

The arts center, founded in 1972 in downtown Pueblo as a home for community events as well as traditional and performing arts, took “massive damage” from the busted pipe. Pueblo resident Rachel Pope has started a GoFundMe page for the community to chip in, with a fundraising goal of $5,000.

"COVID-19 has made resources and funds scarce," she said. "The arts center is a bastion of culture and community for Pueblo. It needs the community's help to finish repairs and keep educating and entertaining the next generation of brilliant minds.”

To view the GoFundMe, go here.

Judy Greer pokes fun at Denver

Comic actor Judy Greer poked a little good-natured fun at the expense of the Denver Film Festival on last week’s episode of the “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” podcast.

Greer was named the fest's John Cassavetes Award winner in 2011 … at age 36.

“I was like, ‘who dropped out?’ Greer joked with O’Brien. “What do they know in Denver that we don’t know here?”

O’Brien picked up that ball and ran with it.

“Judy, we got your blood test, and we are giving you a lifetime achievement award,” he cracked.

For the record, the Cassavetes award is presented each year to a film artist who has made a significant contribution to filmmaking and whose work reflects the spirit of the late Cassavetes. But when O’Brien asked what the award is for, Greer deadpanned, “I think being kickass?”

All in good fun. Listen here.

Appointments

The Colorado Symphony Association recently named Peter Oundjian as its new Principal Conductor. Oundjian, the orchestra’s Principal Guest Conductor from 2003-06, will conduct six performances each season and take a leading role in the company’s artistic planning. Oundjian’s first concert in his new role will be the last weekend in March, when he conducts Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” with guest pianist Jan Lisiecki …

Central City Opera has named Pamela Pantos as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Pantos has held executive positions at the Boston Children’s Chorus, Newport Music Festival, Arts Consulting Group and Opera North. Pelham ‘Pat’ Pearce will continue to serve as Artistic Director and Senior Vice President overseeing the company’s annual summer festival and education programs.

In brief ...

• While the sold-out "Hamilton" national tour continues in Denver through March 27, viewers who tune in to the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday will be treated to original Broadway stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., and Daveed Diggs to open the ceremony. It airs at 6 p.m. MST on TBS and TNT with next-day streaming on HBO Max ...

Rise up! 'Hamilton' is bringing history, theater back to life in Denver | John Moore It’s impossible to overstate just how much it means to have the national touring production of “Hamilton” back up and rapping to sold-out houses at the Buell Theatre after the economic devastation of the pandemic shutdown. To the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. To those who work on or around the show. To culture-starved theatergoers. To the general psyche of the city.

• Believe it or not, the loved and loathed essayist, author and social commentator Fran Lebowitz is making her very first Denver appearance on Monday, at the Paramount Theatre. Lebowitz, the subject of Martin Scorsese's recent Emmy-nominated Netflix series, "Pretend It's a City," will offer her acerbic views on current events and the media. Tickets on sale now ...

• Two big local film festivals unfortunately spanning the same dates (March 3-6) return next week: The Boulder International Film Festival and the Colorado Dragon Boat Film Festival. More on both here in the coming days …

• One of the biggest concerts of the spring promises to be alt-J with Portugal. The Man, on March 23 at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield. Tickets on sale now …

• The Denver Art Museum will present “Age of Armor: Treasures from the Higgins Collection at the Worcester Art Museum” from May 15 through Sept. 5. The exhibition examines the historical context of armor and the pragmatic functions it served, as well as the ideological sentiments about armor throughout time, from the Middle Ages into the modern era. Info: denverartmuseum.org

And finally …

On Tuesday, friends held a celebration of the late artist Colin Ward’s life and legacy in the Meow Wolf art installation he conceived, a mini-dance club called Aquakota. Ward, who died by suicide at age 27 in 2018, called his creation “a futuristic nightclub run by alien lemurs.” Ward was remembered as a visionary musician and radical artist who sought to make the world a better place through art and activism. Bree Davies, host of the daily CityCast podcast, described Ward in Westword as “a poet, an infinite riffer, a living Nickelodeon TV show, an Arthur Russell-meets-Basquiat-meets-Pokémon character, a 16th Street Mall busker, a favorite bandmate, a political hero, a DIY advocate, a supreme creative collaborator, a soulmate.” Proceeds from the sale of Ward’s music at the memorial will go to the Colin Richard Ferguson Ward Fund (CRFW), which supports DIY artists in the Denver area.