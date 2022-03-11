If You Go

PETER OUNDJIAN/Coming up

Concertgoers will have three opportunities to see Peter Oundjian at the podium through the end of the current concert season as he will conduct:

March 25-27: Holst’s ‘The Planets’

April 16: Mahler’s Resurrection’ Symphony

May 27-29: Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony

Info: 303-623-7876 or coloradosymphony.org

