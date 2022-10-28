The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, which last explored gender-fluid casting in a big way with a 2017 production of “Hamlet,” will take on the madness of “King Lear” next summer with New York-based actor and playwright Ellen McLaughlin playing the title role. She was the original Angel in the first Broadway production of “Angels in America” in 1993.
The company’s 65th season, running next June 11 through Aug. 13, will also include the comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” and the lesser-produced romance “The Winter’s Tale,” as well as one non-Shakespearean title: Richard Bean’s Tony Award-winning comedy “One Man, Two Guvnors.”
The festival also announced that because large-scale renovations are coming to the buildings that surround the Mary Rippon Amphitheatre on the University of Colorado campus, the 2024 festival will be a reduced, three-show season staged entirely in the nearby indoor theater, which itself has been newly renovated and renamed the Roe Green Theatre.
But first, 2023: Veteran Colorado Shakespeare Festival director Carolyn Howarth, who cast a woman to play Hamlet five years ago, will return to direct “King Lear,” the tragedy of that silly old king who dumbly decides to give the largest share of his fortune to the daughter who can convince him she loves him the most (as opposed to the daughter who actually does love him the most). “Angels in America” playwright Tony Kushner describes McLaughlin as “a dramatist of courage, intelligence, wit and lyricism.”
Producing Artistic Director Tim Orr said Howarth's 2017 "Hamlet" gave audiences "a totally fun new way" to see the sullen prince as played with feminine fury by actress Lenne Klingaman.
"That's what I’m looking for here," he added, but he does not see this "King Lear" as a continuation of that theme.
"We're doing this because Ellen is a friend of mine, and it just hit me how much I would love to see her in that role,” he said.
He emphasized that McLaughlin has not played the role before, which will make the Colorado Shakes production a one-of-a-kind event. He also said she will be playing the role as a man — unlike "Hamlet," there will be no changed pronouns.
“Much Ado About Nothing” is as loved for its coupling of Beatrice and Benedick as it is hated for its coupling of Hero and Claudio. (He cruelly accuses his fiancée of infidelity with no justification — which is also pretty much the driving plot of “The Winter’s Tale.”) Bean’s “One Man, Two Guvnors,” which won late-night TV host James Corden a Tony Award, is about a man who doesn’t want his two employers to learn that he’s working for both of them.
“This season is a great celebration of some of Shakespeare’s most enduring works, created when he was at the height of his career,” Orr said. “In all of these plays, he finds ways to explore family relationships, how kids relate to their parents, how we grow up and how these bonds change over time.”
Colorado Shakes is the second-oldest Shakespeare festival in the country. In normal times, it stages two outdoor and two indoor plays. And since Orr arrived in 2014, the season has included one additional loosely defined “Original Practices” offering, allowing audiences a glimpse into how plays were put together in Shakespeare’s time. Usually Shakespeare’s obscure plays are chosen, but on Aug. 6, the company will give “The Comedy of Errors” the ”O.P.” treatment. That’s the mistaken-identity story of twins separated at birth.