Wendy S. Moore, matriarch of the mighty Moore family of Glenwood Springs, died today (Oct. 5) at age 75. Moore has directed or acted in more than 150 productions throughout Colorado, and is believed to have been the second-most prolific female director in Colorado theater history.
In a family of performers, Wendy Moore was always considered the businesslike director of the group. Daughter Missy Moore is the Artistic Director of the Thunder River Theatre Company in Carbondale. Choreographer Mandy Moore has been nominated for 12 Emmy Awards and has won four.
Wendy was married to award-winning actor Bob Moore, for 49 years. They were known for working together on many of the same shows, including Lake Dillon Theatre Company’s “Freud’s Last Session,” which imagines a discussion between the great psychoanalyst Freud and the great moralist C.S. Lewis just a few weeks before Freud reportedly committed suicide. That remarkable 2015 production was a Moore team effort, with Wendy directing and Bob earning a nomination the Colorado Theatre Guild’s 2015 Henry Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama.
“My beautiful wife, Wendy, made her final exit from this lifelong production of ours (today), receiving rave reviews for her role as mother, partner, mentor, teacher and friend along the way. Please help us by giving her a standing ovation for her beautiful performance,” Bob Moore wrote on social media.
Missy Moore said today her mother accepted that she was probably the least visible of the four Moores.
“Anytime anybody ever said, ‘It’s good to see you,’ she always said back, ‘It’s good to be seen,' ” Missy said.
In 2015, Wendy Moore realized a creative dream by bringing “Unmarried in America,” written by Coloradan K.D. Carlson, to its first full production. The play humanizes all sides of the gay-marriage issue surrounding California’s statewide Prop 8 referendum, which for a time defined marriage as between a man and a woman only.
Wendy Moore developed the play with Carlson at theaters in Aspen, Salida, Denver (including the Denver Center) and Indiana before finally launching its fully staged world premiere at the Vintage Theatre in Aurora, with daughter Missy playing several key roles.
Missy is currently performing in “Hurricane Diane” at Thunder River, a play directed by Tony Award nominee Beth Malone. Mandy was the choreographer on NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”
Wendy Moore was involved in both live theater and theater education for more than 35 years. With a degree in Speech and a masters in Educational Administration, Wendy spent several decades as an English and theater teacher. In 1987 she moved from the classroom to administration. She retired in 2005 as Principal of Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.
Wendy Moore, born Feb. 18, 1947, spent three years as the Resident Director of the Goldenrod Showboat in St. Louis, nine years as the Artistic Director of the Backstage Theatre in Breckenridge, four years as the Artistic Director of the Villain’s Lair Dinner Theatre in Frisco and four years as President of the Colorado Community Theatre Coalition.
Awards have included Colorado Teacher of the Year and multiple directing awards. Recent credits have included directing “The Exonerated” and “Man of La Mancha for OpenStage Theatre in Fort Collins; “Third” and “Lend Me a Tenor” for the Lake Dillon Theatre, “Tuesdays with Morrie” at the Backstage Theatre in Breckenridge; and “The Laramie Project” for Colorado Mountain College, where she served as an adjunct faculty member and Director of the Sopris Theatre Company.