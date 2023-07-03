John Corigliano is 85 and he can hardly believe it.

Undaunted by the years, the award-winning composer is as charming and chatty as ever and can voice no complaints about his health.

Well, there is one thing, he noted with a wry chuckle: the lingering effects of a fall at Santa Fe Opera after the 2021 premiere of the Dracula-themed 'Lord of Cries,' co-written with his longtime partner Mark Adamo.

“I broke my wrist and had to have four surgeries – and that's the hand I do my writing with,” he lamented. “I still have this finger that sticks out funny. I hate it, because I can't twirl my fork when I eat spaghetti. ”

Hazards of the profession.

Other than an ill-timed fall, Corigliano (pronounced Core-li-ahno) has enjoyed a lengthy career marked by uncountable successes, highlighted by an Academy Award for his score to “The Red Violin” in 2000.

On July 13, he'll be on hand to introduce three of his works when Peter Oundjian leads the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra and soloists at Boulder's Chautauqua Auditorium.

“These are pieces from different times of my life,” he said, happy to have the choice of the three made by Oundjian, rather than himself. “Peter wanted my saxophone piece, and then another piece with a soloist. And I was fine with that.”

The program begins with a look back to 1972's delightful “Gazebo Dances,” originally written for one piano and four hands, heard here in its later orchestral setting. It continues with “One Sweet Morning,” a setting of four poems for mezzo-soprano, premiered in 2010, and concludes with “Triathlon,” a saxophone concerto composed in 2020 for Timothy McAllister, who will serve as soloist.

Of “Triathlon,” Corigliano explained with a touch of embarrassment that McAllister, a celebrated soloist, asked the composer for a concerto – and then had waited in vain for a reply.

“He sent me an email, and it sat there for a year before I looked at it. I guess I was busy doing other things.”

After he accepted the request, the sleepless nights commenced.

“I get very tense with a commission,” he confessed. “I mean, I love the sax – I love the baritone and tenor. (The work utilizes baritone, tenor and soprano saxophone in its three movements.) “But I started thinking about the piece morning, noon and night. When I was eating dinner, watching TV.”

And that wasn't the hardest part. What was he going to call the thing?

“I actually came up with the name after I wrote it. While I was shaving. 'Triathlon.' That was perfect! I thought about the instrument and about it leaping, about its melodic lines and about its playing around with licks. Those helped me a lot.”

In fact, those key words – “Leaping,” “Lines” and “Licks” – became the movement titles. McAllister visited Corigliano at his New York home, demonstrating a few tricks of the saxophone, such as slap tongue technique. Mostly, the composer followed his instincts, influenced in small ways by other contemporary concertos for the instrument.

Writing music has never come easy, it seems – even before he broke that right wrist.

“I like my hand(writing) when I compose. I never liked using a computer. But now, I have to use Sibelius (music notation software) with help from Mark (Adamo). Still, there are always hundreds of sketches and I still throw away a lot of stuff. It's always been that way.”

Yet, he remains a working composer, his latest project being a song cycle for violinist Joshua Bell and his wife, soprano Larisa Martinez, using poetry by Tennessee Williams.

The two works preceding “Triathlon” in Boulder have connections to a pair of recent tragedies.

“Gazebo Dances” was written in the early '70s, but its final movement, a dazzling Tarantella, resurfaced during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s.

“Gazebo,” he said, “has some fun pieces” – but its nonstop, whirling finale would later appear in a large orchestral work that stunned the musical world.

In response to the loss of so many musician friends and his reaction to seeing the AIDS Quilt, in 1988 Corigliano wrote his Symphony No. 1, whose second movement took that charming Tarantella from “Gazebo Dances” and converted it into a portrait of a friend's descent into madness.

“He had played that Tarantella so wonderfully,” the composer recalled. “But then he suffered dementia and slowly lost his mind.”

In that gut-wrenching work, the dance becomes a frantic nightmare of hysteria mixed with eerie moments of lucidity. The symphony won a Grammy and received numerous performances through the '80s and '90s – and, the composer reported, is still in the world's orchestral repertoire.

“I'll be in Poland later this year for a performance. When I composed it, I didn't think past the people I wrote it for. But I'm happy that I can still reach people.”

Corigliano's music has a way of connecting with audiences. That can certainly be said for the Boulder concert's central piece, “One Sweet Morning,” a song cycle with a deep message, for mezzo-soprano and orchestra, with soloist Kelley O'Connor.

Premiered in 2020 with mezzo Stephanie Blythe, the piece uses four texts “from all over the world, from all periods of history,” Corigliano said. “It was written for the 10th anniversary of 9/11. I felt more comfortable about writing on that subject a decade later, rather than so soon after, the way John Adams did” – a reference to Adams' “The Transmigration of Souls” from 2002.

It remains a difficult and sensitive subject, a fact that led to an arduous search for appropriate texts.

“I went to the YMHA (also known as New York's 92nd Street Y), since I knew they had a huge poetry collection,” he said. “I asked them for things in English about war.”

Corigliano's choices combine to speak as a lament for a world in conflict, one forever changed by the events of September, 2001.

“It starts with 'A Song on the End of the World,' written in 1944 in Warsaw by Czeslaw Milosz, which suggests a quiet place and time before the end of everything. Then there's Homer's 'Illiad' and his story of the Greek prince Patroclus and the massacre he led. In it you hear massed antiphonal trumpets and the sounds of battle. I also use plenty of battle sounds in 'War South of the Great Wall' by (8th-Century Chinese poet) Li Po.”

The work ends quietly, however, with “One Sweet Morning” by “Yip” Harburg, best known as the lyricist for “The Wizard of Oz.”

In an earlier program note, Corigliano expressed his fondness for the poet's words, written in 1971: “In this short poem, Harburg paints a beautiful scene where 'the rose will rise ... spring will bloom ... peace will come ... one sweet morning.' ”