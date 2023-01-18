Most mothers and daughters are close. Then there was Laura and Anna Maria High, who were connected at a subatomic level. They were partners in life. They shared a home and a heart till the very end.
To many, Laura was Anna Maria’s mom. And to Laura, that was more than enough. As a single mother, Laura nurtured her powerhouse daughter’s progression as a singer and actor every step of the way.
But Laura, a lifelong singer and longtime local costume designer and seamstress, did not live her life through Anna.
“Laura had her own creative life that coincided with Anna’s — but was never through Anna’s,” said Ken Quintana, director of the annual Magic Moments revue that gives hundreds of performers, both with disabilities and without, an opportunity to perform.
Anna, 35 is a multiple award-winning stage actor currently performing in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” through Jan. 28 at BDT Stage in Boulder. She lived with her mother in Littleton until Jan. 11, when Laura died of COVID-related pneumonia at age 60. Their bond, steeled through the 1999 Columbine High School massacre, when Anna was a freshman, was unbreakable.
“Those two could always tell if the other one needed something,” said Quintana. “If Anna landed a role, Laura would know about it before Anna would even have a chance to tell her because they just had that connection.”
Laura provided costumes for many local theater companies across Denver. Last year, she helped build costumes for three shows at the Aurora Fox and pitched in on events at the Historic Elitch Theatre. She was nominated for a 2015 Henry Award for designing costumes for the Aurora Fox’s “Little Women.” She was particularly fond of the Gravity Defied Theatre, which later became known as Forge Light Theatreworks. “Laura devoted countless hours sewing, stitching, repairing and sequinning,” said Artistic Director Keith Rabin. “No matter what we needed — a dress, wigs, feathers, a suit, ties or belts — she delivered with sparkle.”
But since 1997, Laura’s true second home has been Magic Moments. Laura costumed many numbers over the years and often joined the throng of performers on stage. She was also a private voice and piano teacher who worked out of her home for 32 years.
“I teach all sorts of people, but the special-needs students are where my heart is, because they find so much joy and accomplishment in it,” she once said.
Quintana, who met Laura in 1979 when she introduced herself after watching a production of “Godspell” he directed in Santa Fe, N.M., said High was not only a go-to person for theater, but in life. In the days before his own wedding, he said, Laura fixed up both his pink tux and wife-to-be Kamala’s gown.
Laura Lee High was born to John and Barbara High on Feb. 10, 1962, in Denver. She grew up in Santa Barbara, Calif., and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance. She settled in Denver, sang with Opera Colorado and the Colorado Symphony Chorus, and served the St. Frances Cabrini Parish choir for more than 30 years.
When Laura died Jan. 11, “not only did Anna Maria High lose a mother,” said BDT Stage Producing Artistic Director Seamus McDonough. “The world lost one of its brightest lights. We all will miss her kind and beautiful presence.”
She is survived by Anna; brothers John, Paul and Jim; and sister Mary Hastings. A service was held today (Wednesday) in Littleton, which will be posted online.
BDT Stage will donate a portion of the proceeds from the Jan. 27 performance of “Buddy” to defray Anna’s living expenses. Call 303-449-6000 or go to bdtstage.com.