The judges have spoken — and the winner is...
Crested Butte's Matchstick Productions took home three IF3 2022 Movie Awards at an awards gala Saturday at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in Whistler, British Colombia, Canada. The recently turned 30-year-old production company won Breakout skier of the year: Dennis Ranalter, Standout female skier of the year: Tonje Kvivik, and Film of the year: 'Anywhere from Here'.
"It's great to share another movie of the year award with our team," Matchstick founder Steve Winter said. "The crew here does whatever it takes. They shoot, direct, produce, raise money, take out the trash...whatever it takes, it's all a team effort."
Matchstick was also nominated for Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Standout male skier of the year: Craig Murray, and Best Backcountry segment: Sentry Lodge (Caite, Dennis, Hoji, Lucy and Markus).
Winter said he was happy the energetic audiences who patron the film screenings are a key part of the MSP family.
"To put out a film and share it in a crowd of stoked people is an amazing feeling," he said.
Click the link to watch a trailer for 'Anywhere from Here'.