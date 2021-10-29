The curtain will rise for the 44th Denver Film Festival Wednesday at The Ellie Caulkins Opera House with a red-carpet showing of “Spencer,” the film about Princess Diana starring Kristen Stewart.

Since announcing the lineup earlier this month, festival organizers added several events, actor appearances and screenings at the newly renovated Sie FilmCenter, 2510 E. Colfax Ave.

."We’ve been very happy with the early and strong response to this year’s programming lineup," said Kevin Smith, chief marketing officer, in an email. "It looks to be tracking in line with pre-pandemic festival sales based on where we’re at on the calendar – less than a week out from opening night."

Hundreds are drawn to the 12-day “largest regional film festival in the Rocky Mountain region,” which was held virtually last year because of pandemic shutdowns. Though it’s returning to in-person events, some films will still be offered virtually.

The 233 films will be shown at three locations across Denver: The Sie FilmCenter, the new AMC 9 + CO 10 and Denver Botanic Garden Sturm Auditorium between Wednesday and Nov. 14. Films available for remote screenings and tickets to live events can be found on the Denver Film Festival website, denverfilm.org.

There will also be virtual reality, and “immersive experiences,” at some venues.

The two “special presentations” announced recently for the Sie FilmCenter, included "Julia," a documentary on the career of the iconic cook, author and television superstar Julia Child, as well as Black Western "The Harder They Fall," on Thursday, the first full day of programming.

“We’ve been waiting for more than a year-and-a-half for the opportunity to reopen our Sie FilmCenter to our dedicated members and cinephiles throughout the Denver area and we could not be more excited to be able to welcome everyone back to our newly remodeled home with the screening of these two very special presentations,” said Artistic Director Matthew Campbell in a statement.

The films include 140 feature-length films, shorts, music videos and episodic content.

Actor Jamie Dornan appears Nov. 10, during the screening of his newest film “Belfast,” “the flagship presentation of the Sheila K. O’Brien Spotlight on UK/Ireland Cinema” at Denver Botanic Garden’s Sturm Auditorium.

"We are honored to welcome Jamie Dornan to (the festival) and to have the opportunity to pay tribute and honor him for his impressive and growing body of work,” said Campbell. “Jamie’s expanding resume of film roles, particularly over the past few years, has catapulted him to the very worthy Oscar buzz that is happening around the autobiographical story in 'Belfast'.”

Actor Annabella Sciorra appears for the 30th anniversary screening of Spike Lee’s "Jungle Fever" Nov. 6 at the AMC 9 + CO 10. She will also receive Denver Film Festival’s Career Achievement Award.

Although the festival is being held in person, remnants of the pandemic linger as festival-goers, guests, media, sponsors, employees and volunteers will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, officials said.