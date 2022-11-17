John Ekeberg, longtime executive director of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' Broadway and Cabaret divisions, has been named president of The Independent Presenters Network (IPN) at its biennial meeting in London. It's a three-year term.
Ekeberg, who got his start in the region’s leading performing-arts center as a box-office ticketing agent in 1992, marked 30 years with the DCPA on Nov. 3. Since 2014, it's been his job to make the high-stakes scheduling decisions that determine which Broadway and non-Broadway musicals visit Denver each year. He also oversees what locally produced musicals are staged in its cabaret space, The Galleria Theatre.
The DCPA's Broadway division generated $43 million in revenue in 2018-19 and drew more than 600,000.
His current shows playing at the Denver Performing Arts Complex are a national touring production of “My Fair Lady,” through Nov. 27 in the Buell Theatre, and the comedy “The Crown – Live,” through Nov. 20.
Ekeberg serves on the Board of Governors for The Broadway League, and is an active Tony Awards voter. His appointment to lead the IPN comes as no surprise to Janice Sinden, DCPA president and chief executive officer.
“John Ekeberg is not only a valued leader locally, but also internationally,” Sinden said.
IPN is an international consortium of 40 Broadway presenters, theaters and performing-arts centers. IPN is the main influencer that determines the shows that make it to Broadway and/or tour nationally. Its members bring Broadway productions to more than 110 cities in North America, the United Kingdom, Japan and China.
As a collective, the group has produced Broadway shows including recent productions such as the 2022 Tony Award-winning best musical revival “Company” and Best Play, “The Lehman Trilogy.” Other recent productions include “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Jagged Little Pill,” “TINA,” “Hadestown,” “Waitress” and many others. IPN productions have received 27 Tony Award nominations and 13 Tony Awards.