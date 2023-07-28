Denver actors John Carroll Lynch and Gustavo Márquez have taken very different paths to the picket line, where the entertainment industry has been shut down by simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes for the first time since 1960. But they stand in solidarity with the 200,000 rank-and-file union members whose largely modest livelihoods are being compromised by rapidly outdated revenue-sharing models and the existential threat of artificial intelligence.

Lynch, a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School, was 32 when he was cast to play Norm “Son of a Gunderson” in “Fargo,” paving the way for a solid, consistent career with now 125 film and TV credits.

Thirty-two is almost how old Márquez is today. He’s a graduate of Aurora’s Rangeview High School and Metropolitan State University and has a story made for the movies. At 19, he was a janitor for a U.S. government research program in the Antarctic. In 2016, he took a job as a ticketing agent for the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Two years later – and I cannot emphasize how unlikely this next part is – he auditioned and was cast to perform in a DCPA Theatre Company play called “Native Gardens.” It was a furniture-moving kind of role, but lightning struck twice when he was then cast to play a fully fleshed role in “Sweat” – ironically, a blue-collar portrait of working-class America in decline. And here’s a little scoop: He’s coming home in November to play Peter Cratchit in the Denver Center’s seasonal staging of “A Christmas Carol.”

Seriously, actors performing for the largest theater organization between the coasts do not generally moonlight in the box office. Márquez went on to earn a master’s degree, moved to New York last year and already has appeared on episodes of “Blue Bloods,” “Chicago P.D.” and the new chapter of “Sex and the City” (called “And Just Like That”).

The timing of a strike could not be worse for an actor on the rise. But Márquez is doing what he firmly believes is right.

“My first acting jobs in New York City happened so fast, it was like a whirlwind, a dream,” he said. “But this strike is important for all working people, so I wouldn’t want it any other way. These outcomes will inform what future negotiations will look like for other unions in other industries.”

So far, most Americans have only noticed the strike because TV networks are stuck airing repeat episodes of late-night talk shows in an endless loop. But the disruption to our everyday routines is coming, across the board. It will start when there is no original network programming to air in the fall. The Emmy Awards aren’t happening in September. Fall film festivals like those in Telluride and Denver, to quote Variety, “are (screwed).” The final seasons of hit streaming series like “Stranger Things” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” will be delayed. And did you love “Barbie”? You’re going to have to wait a very long time for “Barbie 2.”

It will be like the pandemic all over again.

But when it comes to public sympathy for writers and actors, the country is – surprise! – deeply divided. And it largely splits along ideologies: conservative vs. liberal, rural vs. urban, faith vs. non-faith. Lynch has heard it all, and he gets it: “How much more money does Meryl Streep need, anyway?” he is asked. “Hollywood just shoves their trendy social agendas down our throats, so … good riddance.” And, “If these striking artists win, we are the ones who are going to have to pay for it with higher prices.”

Lynch (that’s “Twisty the Clown” to some of you) gladly spoke to each of those concerns. I found him on Thursday. It was Day 88 of the writers’ strike, and he had just left a picket line in front of NBC’s headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. He had just walked alongside comedy writers Jon Oliver, Jason Sudeikis, Amber Ruffin and others.

The Meryl Streep economic indicator

“How much money Meryl Streep makes is not the problem,” Lynch said. “The Meryl Streeps of the world make up less than one-tenth of 1% of all working actors in the world. This is about the literally thousands of other people who are bringing you the work you love, but are not even making enough to afford a house.”

(Side note: It’s telling how often naysayers making this very point invoke Streep, a woman who, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, has about $160 million. And not, say … Tom Cruise, whose net worth is $600 million. But I digress.)

Simply put: “If you go see ‘Barbie,’ this dispute is not about Margot Robbie,” Lynch said. “It’s about the 90 people on the ‘Barbie’ set who are not Margot Robbie. They are working, but they aren’t on salary, they don’t get benefits and they can’t afford their own health care.”

According to talent.com, the average working Hollywood writer makes about $65,000 per year in one of the most expensive cities in the world. And because the entire industry is at a standstill, everyone is out of work, regardless of what they do. Lynch knows of a director who says a TV executive directly told her, ‘We’ll see what they say when they're losing their houses.’”

The irony? “She can’t afford to have a house.”

‘Goodbye, liberal trash’

I’ve seen a good deal of reader grave-stomping on various media reports covering the strike. Particularly from conservative and faith-based readers who believe Hollywood is a breeding ground for progressive social agendas. And Lynch empathizes with them.

“I can understand why some people feel left behind,” he said. “I think we don’t do as good a job as we should to make sure that all people can be entertained, be educated, and have some of their feelings about the world both reinforced and challenged in their TV and movies. And I think we do a particularly poor job of serving communities of faith.”

Here’s the conundrum. The Movie and Video Production industry generated $27.3 billion in revenue in 2022, so it serves pretty much everyone. And whether you prefer “The Chosen” or “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” you should know that it’s all produced by members of the same unions. And “they are not making enough money to make a living,” Lynch said. “That's the simple fact of it.”

One show that seems to be popular across all demographics is ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” A streaming franchise that particularly appeals to conservative viewers is “Yellowstone” and everything else in the Taylor Sheridan TV universe.

Actor Jim Caviezel, an icon among conservative, faith-based viewers who starred in “The Passion of the Christ,” is now starring in the controversial blockbuster “Sound of Freedom,” which has made $134 million telling a harrowing story about Colombian child trafficking through a very particular editorial lens. Of all the movies Lynch has made, the Jennifer Garner tearjerker “Miracles From Heaven" was among his favorites. It’s based on the true story of a young girl with an incurable disease who is miraculously cured after a freak accident.

“‘Miracles from Heaven’ was specifically made for the faith audience, and I'm extremely proud of that movie,” Lynch said. “But here’s the thing: We can’t make that movie today, either.” Which is why, he said, if you want to see the next Caviezel movie or the next “Yellowstone” spinoff, “you should support all writers and actors in their unified cause.”

And what’s at the root of that cause?

Two things. First is fixing the revenue-sharing model that was once fairly constructed around paying actors according to how many times their shows aired on network TV. And has not evolved with the rise of streaming services. Here’s how Lynch explains it:

“When I first came to Los Angeles, I booked four network TV episodes, starting with an episode of ‘Frasier.’ In every case, I was paid the minimum scale. And in every case, those shows aired again in the summertime – so I got another check. Well, now, a network TV show like ‘Abbott Elementary’ never plays on network TV a second time. It goes straight to Hulu. And instead of getting paid what union actors used to get paid for a network replay, we now get paid literally pennies on the dollar for a streaming episode – no matter how many hundreds of thousands of times it gets played. If my episode of ‘Frasier’ had gone straight to streaming, I never would have seen another check from that work again.”

And if you love “Yellowstone” but presently don’t support the strike, Lynch wants you to be aware that while you can watch that show anytime you want on Paramount Plus, that company doesn't have to pay anybody who actually made it for your rewatching. Instead, the executives make all of that profit.

“Does that sound fair?” Lynch said.

How much is this gonna cost me?

Fortune Magazine estimates that Disney CEO Bob Iger makes about $27 million annually. Reuters reported that Netflix co-CEO (there are two of them!) Ted Sarandos will make $40 million this year in salaries, stock options and bonuses.

The chasm between what the unions are asking for and what the studios are offering, Lynch said, would not even put a dent in the CEO’s salaries.

“Everything that the unions are asking for is less than 1% of the gross revenue of the seven companies we're talking about,” Lynch said. “And if the CEOs of those companies – just the CEOs! – were to forego their stock options for the next five years – their stock options, not their salaries – that would pay for everything that the 160,000 members of the actors’ guild and the 44,000 members of the writer's guild are asking for. And they will still make a massive profit.” And without raising streaming subscription prices, or box-office ticket prices, one dime.

Let’s get real

The greatest, scariest unknown here is our slowly growing understanding of how artificial intelligence will soon affect the future of every industry in America. AI has already largely eliminated the need to put living, breathing background extras in films – and that’s just a start. Programs have been developed that can write an original film script “in the style of” any Hollywood writer you choose. And AI can graphically reproduce the likeness of any given actor. Leading to an inevitable point when there are no longer recognizable writers and faces to copy – and everything can be made from a digital catalog. Imagine a world where the most famous movie stars on the planet aren’t actually living, breathing people anymore.

“This is a very important thing for your readers to understand,” Lynch said. “Right now, a background actor will come to work on a set and make $150 a day. The studio wanted our union to agree to allow them to scan every background artist who comes in. Their likeness and physique would be put into a database that the studio and producer could then use moving forward without any additional payment to the actual person. So for 150 bucks, they would have a digital copy of that actor to use as they please for the rest of time. And there would be no reason to ever hire that actual person ever again.”

And that is just the first toe in the AI ethical quicksand. Just realize whether you love Streep, Caviezel or both, AI is learning how to replicate them. Imagine going to see a movie starring a Caviezel facsimile performing without the very human choices he might make based on his training and life experiences. “What’s at stake here is actual human inspiration,” Lynch said.

But, first things first. We’re looking at a fall with no new “Law and Order SVU,” no “NCIS,” no “Ghosts,” no “Abbott Elementary.” And in their place, you will see network lineups made up almost entirely of game shows and reality TV like “Top Chef” and “The Golden Bachelor.”

“And I hope that the audience doesn't like them very much,” Lynch said. “My hope is that the networks see a drop in their ad revenue, because that affects the stock price. That's what’s going to get their attention.”

The bottom line, Marquez said: “We are standing up against the greed of these multi-billion-dollar companies that pay their CEOs hundreds of millions of dollars a year, while not paying the fair share that is owed to the workers on the floor.”

That needs to change, Lynch said. And no matter how divided we are as a nation in our ideologies or TV viewing tastes, he added: “We should all be united on that.”