A Denver contemporary ballet company has taken off on an airborne jeté that conventional wisdom might call a bold leap right off the marketing cliff.
To the contrtary, Wonderbound Artistic Director Garrett Ammon calls it a glorious vault into freedom from algorithms, branded content, boosted posts and the cesspool of toxicity that is the internet.
Wonderbound has cut all ties with social media. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok … all of it. Without warning or explanation, Wonderbound took all of its social-media pages down at the end of July, quietly cutting ties with nearly 15,000 combined followers. But also without, Ammon firmly believes, alienating a single Wonderbound patron past, present or future.
It was a daring move that flies in the face of the sacred gospel of marketing in 2022. The one that has been pounded into the synapses of nearly every business in every conceivable industry for years: That without social media — and specifically, without pricey boosted and necessarily clever social media — new customers will never know you exist.
But do small businesses really need to invest all that manpower, money and creative energy into social media?
Turns out, at least for Wonderbound: Not so much.
“The interesting thing to me is that you are the very first person outside of our organization who has taken note of this,” Ammon told me last week. “And that includes our customers.”
And yet, get this: Wonderbound’s 2022-23 season subscriptions are up 34 percent from 2019-20 — as in, markedly up from the salad days before the pandemic. Wonderbound will open its new season Oct. 20 with Ammon’s Halloween-themed “Penny’s Dreadful,” a show poised to crush his company’s previous attendance record.
His conclusion?
“I suspected that this was how it was going to play out,” said Ammon, “because the people who care about us aren't concerned about the fact that they aren't seeing a new post from us on social media every day. That's not what drives them to our shows.”
Ammon, who considers himself “a total lifelong tech-geek,” was among the first to jump onto all the social-media platforms when they were new.
“We were proud that we were one of the first local arts organizations to really embrace Facebook and Instagram, and we built up some pretty big followings,” said Ammon, who has since watched all those platforms cynically evolve into greedy, algorithm-based corporations that maximize profit by forcing small companies like Wonderbound to boost their posts if they are to have any hope of being widely seen.
“At a certain point we started seeing engagement on our posts plummet,” he said. “But there was nothing we could do about it, so, of course, we went along and started to buy engagement by boosting our posts and buying ads. But the more you do that, the more time you spend doing that. Before long, you are spending endless hours trying to optimize a post to get the right reach to the right people — and then it doesn't do anything. We've never seen a measurable connection between our activity on social media and ticket sales. And we have never had any measurable number of people say they found out about Wonderbound through social media.
“That doesn’t mean they weren’t seeing us on social media, and clicking ‘like’ on our posts — but that’s not the thing that got them to come and see our shows.”
Ammon said buying an ad on Instagram feels to him “a little like buying an eighth-of-a-page ad for a Wonderbound show in the New York Times sports section — and then expecting to see a return.” It’s a waste of resources.
Ammon started to question the sheer time and creative energy his staff was spending conjuring up eye-catching content for social media all the way back to before the 2016 election. About a year ago, he launched a fascinating little experiment. He started dramatically reducing the amount of Wonderbound content on social media. Company posts were limited to very simple and straightforward messages about upcoming shows once every two weeks.
At the same time, he redirected all the time that was being wasted planning and implementing all those social posts into seriously old-school marketing strategies: Personalized emails rather than mass emails. Phone calls to current and former ticket-buyers. Showing up at neighborhood and networking events. And subscriptions have since surged to a now-record 812.
“The way our system works now, we talk to or email with every one of our subscribers individually,” Ammon said. “That deepens the relationship. It's not just a transaction anymore.”
Marketing strategy is one thing. But Ammon ultimately realized what was really nagging at his core was the inherent contradiction between the impersonal, data-driven nature of social media and the human art that he is actually putting out into the world.
“Our stated mission is to deepen humankind’s common bond,” Ammon said. “And I feel that the way social media has evolved, it is doing the exact opposite. I feel like social media is ripping at the fabric of our communities. I feel like it is ultimately doing more damage than good. And if we want to create an environment where everyone feels welcome, and that we all can actually be in community and experience creativity and art together as a group, regardless of our personal beliefs — then we need to double-down on that.”
Ammon’s instincts were recently affirmed by a column and podcast he came across by journalist Ezra Klein, who, like Ammon, grew up adoring the internet with its endless expanses of information. Klein grew up firmly embracing the idea that his life, his career and his very identity were digitally created constructs. And that was a good thing. But his love for all things digital turned into a failed romance, as it did for Ammon and so many others, with the rise of Trump, fake news, anti-intellectualism and the death of discourse, he said.
In his New York Times column, Klein confessed, with an air of apology: "I didn't want it to be true, but the medium really is the message." Put another way: “Sesame Street” didn't make children love learning. “Sesame Street” made children love television.
“That really resonated for me,” Ammon said. “And then I also realized, social-media influencers on TikTok didn't make people love dance. They made people love TikTok.”
The message is the medium, and the medium is dance — a physical art form that is done by human beings. So what better way to market that, said Ammon, than through direct human interaction?
Another affirmation came from Jonathan Hite’s hilariously titled (and depressingly accurate) essay in the May edition of The Atlantic: “Why the Past 10 Years of American Life Have Been Uniquely Stupid.” But you can go all the way back to 2011, when author Nicholas Carr argued in his book “The Shallows: What the Internet Is Doing to Our Brains” that social media is a pathological affliction that causes anxiety, depression and even drives people to suicide.
At the very least, social media has greatly contributed to the ongoing divisiveness in our culture. And Ammon just doesn’t want to be part of it anymore.
“The amount of research that is now saying social media is actually harming people really is unnerving to me,” Ammon said. “As a proud child of technology, that is hard for me to accept. When all these social platforms were starting out, I was a total fan. I thought, ‘This is going to change the world' – and it did. It changed the world in some really fantastic ways. But it also changed the world in some pretty terrible ways. I think, in general, social media is just not a healthy place to be anymore.”
Ammon didn’t take Wonderbound off social media to start a movement. If he had, he surely would have posted some sort of manifesto, or declaration of independence on, yes, social media. That, he said with a laugh, would have been inherently contradictory. “Why go through that rigamarole?” he said.
Ammon doesn’t expect anyone to follow his lead into this brave new anti-social (media) world. But he does hope that, by raising these issues, maybe that will open up a healthier dialogue about how we all, collectively, might do things differently. And talk to each other differently.
“It's just exhausting to live at the extremes of all this divisiveness right now,” Ammon said. “But I continue to be an optimist in that I think there are many more people who sit somewhere in the middle than we're presently able to gauge because the loud voices at both fringes are getting all the attention. I don't think it is sustainable.”
Either way, he promises, Wonderbound is moving on from the age of social media.
“The model has changed,” he said, “and we are not going back.”
'Penny's Dreadful'/ If You Go
- Presented by: Wonderbound
- When: Oct. 20-30
- Where: 3865 Grape St, Denver, 80207
- What: Set in Paris to music from the 1980s, Garrett Ammon’s dark and tantalizing tale recounts the life-and-times of Penny, who is anything but your everyday vampire.
- Tickets: $65
- Info: Seven of the 16 performances already are sold out. Call 303-292-4700 or go to wonderbound.com