After a year filled with mainly virtual activities, Denver Film Festival officials announced this year's slate of screenings and other activities will be held during the 12-day festival next month.
The curtain will rise for film enthusiasts as more than 200 films -- including 140 feature-length films, shorts, music videos and episodic content -- will be shown for the first time in-person since 2019. However, like last year, the 44th annual festival will offer some films to be viewed virtually.
"We're excited to welcome audiences, both in person and virtually, to explore the best in contemporary cinema from the past year, and take an in-depth look at the art of film as it reflects life across our world," Denver Film Festival artistic director Matthew Campbell said in a release.
"From films created during and about COVID, to the romantic, familial and friend relationships, both health and strained, and the tactile connectivity of our virtual reality and immersive experiences, there is tremendous diversity in this year's storytelling of narratives, documentaries and shorts. And, most importantly, there is a coming together to share those experiences, conversations and growth."
The 233 films will be shown at three locations across Denver: The newly remodeled Sie FilmCenter, the new AMC 9 + CO 10 and Denver Botanic Garden Sturm Auditorium between Nov. 3 and Nov. 11. Films available for remote screenings can be found online.
Although the festival is being held in person, remnants of the pandemic will linger as festival-goers, guests, media, sponsors, employees and volunteers will need to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter, officials said.
In addition to the film screenings, there will be five red carpet events scheduled at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, and a wide variety of virtual reality and immersive experience activities.
Rounding out the lineup of the red carpet presentations are:
- "C'MON C'MON" directed by Mike Mills and stars Joaquin Phoenix and Wood Norman. The film follows Phoenix and his nephew as they forge a tennis but transformational relationship.
- "Jockey" directed by Clint Bentley and starts Clifton Collins Jr. and Molly Parker. This film follows an aging jockey who hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer.
- "Torn" directed by Max Lowe and shows never-before-released archival footage of legendary climbers Alex Lowe and David Bridges ill-fated 1999 expedition.
- "King Richard" directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Will Smith. The film follows Richards Williams who is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the history books.
Tickets for the festival are available for Denver Film members and go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday,
Those interested in purchasing tickets can do so online. Otherwise, tickets will be available at the festival's ticket office at 2510 E. Colfax Ave. from Friday through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Additionally, tickets will be available in-person on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.