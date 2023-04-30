The City of Denver will likely move forward with the planned Loretto Heights theater redevelopment with a $3.5 million purchase agreement in consideration at the weekly City Council meeting Monday.

It is just one step the city is expected to take toward purchasing and renovating the theater and attached library, estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars in total.

The theater would be one of the city’s only mid-sized venues and bring a resource to neighborhoods far outside of the city’s core, where a majority of performing arts centers are located.

Recently, the city approved a contract with Perkins Eastman Architects to begin design work for the theater rehabilitation. Eastman Architects has a studio, Pfeiffer Partners, that specializes in theater renovations.

Here are some of the other top items appearing before the council on Monday:

Contracts and Resolutions:

23-0411: A resolution approving a proposed lease agreement between Denver and the Denver Center for the Performing Arts to use the Garner Galleria Theatre at 1385 Curtis St. The lease agreement is $10 and through Jan. 31, 2026.

23-0423: A resolution approving a proposed purchase and sale agreement between Denver and ACM Loretto VI LLC to purchase a theater and library on the Loretto Heights campus at 3200 W. Cornell Drive.

23-0341: A resolution amending a grant agreement with Denver Food Rescue, adding $18,599 in Health Food for Denver’s Kids sales tax money for a new contract total of $894,167. The addition corrects an error shown in previous contract language.

Bills:

23-0419: A bill for an ordinance being introduced establishing the climate federal capital projects program in the capital improvements and capital maintenance fund.

23-0420: A bill for an ordinance being introduced establishing the climate federal revenue program in the general government special revenue fund series.

23-0409: A bill for an ordinance approving an intergovernmental agreement with the Downtown Denver business improvement district for $4 million and through May 31, 2028, to purchase fixtures, furniture and equipment on an as needed basis for the 16th Street Mall Reconstruction Project.

23-0373: A bill in final consideration amending the Denver Revised Municipal Code to create new curbside parking enforcement mechanisms to address emerging safety and space management issues, citywide.

Public Hearings:

23-0272: A bill for an ordinance rezoning 5005 W. 29th Ave. in the West Highland Neighborhood, allowing mixed use, urban developments up to three stories.

23-0283: A bill for an ordinance rezoning multiple properties in the Athmar Park and Valverde Neighborhoods to allow for accessory dwelling units.

23-0401: A bill for an ordinance naming the community park at 4000 N. Kirk St. as William H. Whitsell Park.

The full city council agenda may be viewed online at denver.legistar.com.

Those who wish to sign up for comment at public hearings may do so online, or email written testimony to [email protected]. The sign up period online is between 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. the day of the public hearing.