It's a good thing that Opera Colorado's four performances of “Turandot” are almost sold-out.

This might be the last chance for locals to see Puccini's final opera. At least, that's what Kara Shay Thomson has been hearing.

“There's a thought in the industry that it could disappear,” the soprano said with a look of disappointment.

Thomson will sing the title role when the curtain rises in the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on Saturday.

During a visit before Tuesday's dress rehearsal, she spoke carefully about the delicate issues surrounding “Turandot,” which is set in ancient China and is populated by some unflattering stereotypes.

Three semi-comic figures, for example, are named Ping, Pang and Pong. The title character is a nasty Chinese princess who demands that any suitor who fails to answer her three riddles will be summarily executed.

Things have changed in the world of operatic traditions. Apparently it's not just entertainment anymore.

“Companies are paying attention that they might be presenting works that are offensive to some,” the soprano observed. “Yes, ('Turandot') is a fairy tale. It was written by an Italian telling about a faraway place. It's like you opened a storybook.”

Thanks to two of Puccini's big hits, “Turandot” and “Madama Butterfly” (set in old Japan), for the last century, opera producers usually had to employ non-Chinese and non-Japanese singers performing principal roles.

Perhaps audiences were not bothered in the past, but not so today. Thomson understands this. As she bluntly stated, “I don't look Chinese.”

This may be Thomson's third time singing the role of Turandot – but suddenly it's different, she realized.

“This has opened a door for me. This was not 'Do your own thing.' There's more to it than mere pageantry.”

The spectacular sets and costumes may not buck tradition, though this time the title character's make-up will not be as overtly “Chinese.”

But the real change in this production, she stressed, is in the acting. And that stems from director Aria Umezawa, who, the soprano noted, is half-Japanese.

“She wanted us to be real people. We move as real human beings – even Ping, Pang and Pong. The chorus, too. They're very active.”

Umezawa, it's worth knowing, has an impressive résumé in this new era of opera sensitivity. She has been a speaker at panel discussions on "Gender Equity in Opera" and "Managing the Challenges of the Inherited Repertoire," for example.

As “Turandot” rehearsals progressed, she allowed cast members to talk about their views about audience members who might find offense in Puccini's treatment of the Chinese.

Umezawa had been in Denver earlier this year, holding round-table discussions and talk-backs.

For Thomson, of course, her job is hard enough, performing one of opera's most demanding roles – though her total singing time, she pointed out, only encompasses around 18 minutes.

“I love being an actress and singing the (mild expletive) out of it,” she said with a laugh.

This third go-round in the role is also her third time with Jonathan Burton as her conquering suitor Calaf. The real challenge, she admitted, is conquering Denver's altitude.

“The first time I made my entrance up those 12 steps I was totally out of breath.”

Still, she is familiar with singing in the Mile High City, having come to the rescue of Opera Colorado's previous production of Korngold's “Die tote Stadt,” when illness felled the leading soprano.

Placed in the orchestra pit, while the mute soprano vamped her role onstage, Thomson gained “a whole appreciation for how close the musicians were to each other. They were so kind to me – I became an honorary orchestra member.”