From Taylor Swift dance parties to themed cocktail menus and friendship bracelet-making stations, Swifties will have ample opportunities to celebrate the pop star's Enchanted return to Denver this weekend.

With tickets in the thousands of dollars for the Eras Tour shows Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, many fans may feel more inclined to enjoy the show from The Outside. If that's you, I Know Places.

As of Monday, July 10, an analysis of Seat Geek and StubHub showed that the cheapest available upper-level tickets for both Denver show dates started at $812 with the most expensive listings capping out at $4,275. Mid-level seats ranged from $1,192-$4,275 and lower-level seats from $1,026-$22,605. Floor seats ranged from $2,009 to as high as $17,831.

Fans unable to get tickets who still want to get Bejeweled and live their Wildest Dreams this weekend without paying the equivalent of a down payment on a new car will have plenty of opportunities to experience the Eras Tour (without being there version).

Fans can head to the Bluebird Theater Thursday night for a Taylor Swift party "for Swifties, by Swifties," tailgate the show Friday or Saturday at a "festival-style" event next to the stadium, try Taylor-themed cocktails at bars across Denver and visit a face rhinestone artist at Union Station.

Taylor Swift events throughout the Denver area are sure to have Swifties saying "Today was a Fairytale."

Thursday, July 13:

Friday, July 14:

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Saturday, July 15:

Sunday, July 16:

Champagne Problems Brunch at Chez Maggy, 1616 Market St., Denver: Taylor Swift-themed brunch and champagne specials. Reservations required.

Other:

Bar Dough Denver, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver has created a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail menu to celebrate Taylor's visit to Denver. The menu will be available all month.

Toro Denver, 150 Clayton Lane, Ste. B, Denver, has Taylor Swift-themed cocktails over the weekend and each themed drink comes with a friendship bracelet.

Viewhouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver has Taylor-themed cocktails Friday and Saturday.

My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central St., Denver has Eras Tour-inspired cocktails Friday through Sunday at their Lohi location only.

Denver Gazette reporter Marco Cummings contributed to this report.