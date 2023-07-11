From Taylor Swift dance parties to themed cocktail menus and friendship bracelet-making stations, Swifties will have ample opportunities to celebrate the pop star's Enchanted return to Denver this weekend.
With tickets in the thousands of dollars for the Eras Tour shows Friday and Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium, many fans may feel more inclined to enjoy the show from The Outside. If that's you, I Know Places.
As of Monday, July 10, an analysis of Seat Geek and StubHub showed that the cheapest available upper-level tickets for both Denver show dates started at $812 with the most expensive listings capping out at $4,275. Mid-level seats ranged from $1,192-$4,275 and lower-level seats from $1,026-$22,605. Floor seats ranged from $2,009 to as high as $17,831.
Fans unable to get tickets who still want to get Bejeweled and live their Wildest Dreams this weekend without paying the equivalent of a down payment on a new car will have plenty of opportunities to experience the Eras Tour (without being there version).
Fans can head to the Bluebird Theater Thursday night for a Taylor Swift party "for Swifties, by Swifties," tailgate the show Friday or Saturday at a "festival-style" event next to the stadium, try Taylor-themed cocktails at bars across Denver and visit a face rhinestone artist at Union Station.
Taylor Swift events throughout the Denver area are sure to have Swifties saying "Today was a Fairytale."
Thursday, July 13:
- Taylor Fest at the Bluebird Theater, 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver: A pre-party "for Swifties, by Swifties." Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Limited to ages 16+ and tickets cost $22.50.
- Taylor Swift Pre-Party by Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver: A dance party from 9 p.m. to midnight. Admission costs $10 and the event is limited to ages 21+.
- Swifties at the Station at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop Streets: A pre-party with food and drink specials, a DJ playing Taylor Swift, a face rhinestone artist and a best dressed contest.
- Side Pony Taylor Swift Pop-Up, 4635 W. Colfax Ave. #100, Denver: Taylor Swift-themed cocktails from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Long Table Brewhouse, 2895 Fairfax St., Denver: a family-friendly and costume-encouraged event with a Swiftie-themed tap list and friendship bracelet supplies from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Ticket contest at Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. in 4th Street Courtyard, Castle Rock: karaoke, a costume contest and other themed activities for entries into a contest to win a pair of tickets to the show on July 14. The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the winner is announced at 6:45 p.m.
Friday, July 14:
- Swifties at the Station at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop Streets: A preparty with food and drink specials, a DJ playing Taylor Swift, a face rhinestone artist and a best dressed contest
- Concert Dance Party by Xperience Tailgates, 1740 Federal Blvd., Denver: A festival-style event with a themed menu, friendship bracelet booth, live DJ and photo booths. Tickets start at $25.
- Pre-concert "glam experience" at The Maven, 1850 Wazee St., Denver: Get your Eras-inspired makeup done by Denver artist Makeup by Peaches and drink Taylor-themed cocktails by Poka Lola. Cost is $10 per makeup session (15 minutes long).
- Champagne Problems Brunch at Chez Maggy, 1616 Market St., Denver: Taylor Swift-themed brunch and champagne specials
- Swiftie Party at Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver: pre-concert party with Taylor Swift music, beer and food from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The brewery is a five-minute walk from the concert venue.
- Taylor Swift Night at The Triangle Bar, 2036 N. Broadway, Denver: a night of dancing to Taylor Swift from 9 p.m. to midnight. Event is limited to ages 18+.
- Taylor Swift Pregame Party at The Curtis Denver, 1405 Curtis St., Denver: music by Nashville singer and songwriter Leni Black and a friendship bracelet-making station from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Eras Tour Pre-Party at Long Table Brewhouse: a photo booth and lunch pre-concert from noon to 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, July 15:
- Concert Dance Party by Xperience Tailgates, 1740 Federal Blvd., Denver: A festival-style event with a curated themed menu, a friendship bracelet booth, live DJ and photo booth.
- Pre-concert "glam experience" at The Maven, 1850 Wazee, Denver: Get your Eras-inspired makeup done by Denver artist Makeup by Peaches and drink Taylor-themed cocktails by Poka Lola. Cost is $10 per makeup session (15 minutes long).
- Cruel Summer party at Reynard Social, 1616 Market St., Denver on the 6th floor: Taylor-inspired "sing at the top of your lungs" event with a local DJ and Taylor Swift-themed drinks from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. No tickets required.
- Champagne Problems Brunch at Chez Maggy, 1616 Market St., Denver: Taylor Swift-themed brunch and champagne specials. Reservations required.
- Swiftie Party at Raices Brewing Company, 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver: 2060 W. Colfax Ave., Denver: pre-concert party with Taylor Swift music, beer and food from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The brewery is a five-minute walk from the concert venue.
- Taylor Swift Pregame Party at The Curtis Denver, 1405 Curtis St., Denver: music by Nashville singer and songwriter Leni Black and a friendship bracelet making station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 16:
- Champagne Problems Brunch at Chez Maggy, 1616 Market St., Denver: Taylor Swift-themed brunch and champagne specials. Reservations required.
Other:
- Bar Dough Denver, 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver has created a Taylor Swift-themed cocktail menu to celebrate Taylor's visit to Denver. The menu will be available all month.
- Toro Denver, 150 Clayton Lane, Ste. B, Denver, has Taylor Swift-themed cocktails over the weekend and each themed drink comes with a friendship bracelet.
- Viewhouse Ballpark, 2015 Market St., Denver has Taylor-themed cocktails Friday and Saturday.
- My Neighbor Felix, 1801 Central St., Denver has Eras Tour-inspired cocktails Friday through Sunday at their Lohi location only.
Denver Gazette reporter Marco Cummings contributed to this report.