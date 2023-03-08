Barbara Bridges, founder of Women+Film, has announced her retirement from the annual festival she began through Denver Film back in 2006. It is touted as Denver’s only year-round program dedicated exclusively to celebrating the contributions of women on both sides of the camera.

Bridges created Women+Film while serving on the board of directors for Denver Film in 2006. At the time, a woman had never won an Oscar for best director, a woman of color had never directed a $100 million movie, and Hollywood’s #MeToo reckoning was still a decade away.

“In the time since I founded Women+Film, the place of women in the film industry has decisively changed,” said Bridges. “I’m delighted that we’ve played a role in that transformation.”

Bridges has been the driving force behind Women+Film from concept to creation to curation to conversation. Her festival showcases movies by and about women, but perhaps her greatest achievement has been building an entire local community around women and film. Last year, she brought Oscar-winner Rita Moreno to Denver to receive the Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award.

“Barbara’s vision, drive and passion have focused a lens on both behind-the-scenes and on-screen performances that ignited important discussions throughout our community,” said Denver Film Board Chair Chad Jimenez.

Denver Film has announced that Women+Film will continue under a collective of new leadership. This year's 14th annual festival will be April 13-16 at the Sie FilmCenter. Festival passes are currently on sale at denverfilm.org.