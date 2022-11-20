Police say a 22-year-old gunman opened fire with a rifle at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons. Police say at least two firearms, including a “long rifle” used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack. On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive, and the shooting was being investigated whether it should be prosecuted as a hate crime. The El Paso County district attorney said charges against the suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, will likely include first-degree murder.