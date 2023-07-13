"Mother" is here, Denver.

The week has finally arrived, and Taylor Swift is finally in the Mile High City for her Eras Tour. What began as simply her sixth concert tour honoring the ‘eras’ of her evolving music has spun into a mass cultural moment for cities across the nation akin to that of Beetlemania in the 1960’s.

A moment unlike many others, the Era’s Tour presents itself a unique opportunity for her fanbase — which has widened over the last few years as her music has broadened — to finally have the intimate show experience with Swift that so many fans have raved about.

Many who have been eagerly waiting for this moment since November of 2022, watched week-by-week as cities like Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, and Kansas City all streamed live from TikToks across the country. As one of the final cities on the tour, the excitement, lore and anticipation behind her Era’s Tour has captured Denver’s attention — even those who have tried not to be a part of the ‘hype.’

‘Swifties,’ as Taylor Swift fans call themselves, have been readying their outfits, sewing on bits of glitter and rhinestones as they hang on every word that Swift says, attempting to decode her secret messaging.

Beginning as a trend on TikTok at Swift’s first show in Glendale, Arizona, Swifties who missed out on their opportunities to buy tickets in the Ticketmaster fiasco lined the streets outside State Farm Stadium to listen to the echoing bellows of their beloved Swift.

“I can definitely appreciate the enthusiasm, and how the Taylor Swift concert is a special event,” said Denver resident Rachel Louise, “but as a resident who lives near the stadium, I am concerned about the area going beyond capacity”

Among speculations of what surprises Swift herself is bringing to her Denver show are speculations as to if ‘Taygaters’ in Denver will be able to participate as they have in other cities, despite being discouraged in a statement released by Empower Field at Mile High. Whether or not fans will be able to enjoy the sounds of Taylor Swift from the surrounding lots without a ticket is the big question on a lot of un-ticketed fans' minds today.

While some neighbors in the Highlands, near Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue, are embracing the inevitable — it seems others are not quite as excited about the potential inconveniences that the mega-concert will bring.

Sign Up For Free: Denver Gazette Outdoors Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I have heard that people who don’t have tickets to the concert are planning to park nearby and/or tailgate,” Louise said. “I am not sure how I am going to get to and from my house the days of the concert.”

For many people who live around the stadium, tailgating is already a part of normal life near Empower Field. Oftentimes streets are closed down in preparation for Broncos games and other large events. For a select few neighbors, it is just something they are prepared to deal with.

“Since we live close to the stadium we’re planning on hanging out with some neighbors for our own version of ‘Taylorgating!’” Leah Deane of Denver said. “The neighborhood will be buzzing with excited fans covered in glitter instead of the usual sea of football jerseys we tend to see.”

While other cities like Cincinnatti similarly discouraged tailgaters, it still appears as though nearby businesses and parks took advantage of the boom in foot traffic, and even the local police were having fun with the fans in nearby parking lots.

With the recent drop of her re-released album, "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," Denver fans are in for a treat with the stakes even higher for some fans in Denver who are willing to do whatever it takes to get just a taste of the magic inside Empower Field this Friday and Saturday.

“I hope it all works out and that the city has a plan to control the traffic and crowds,” said Louise.

As far as that plan, a Denver Police spokesperson said via email Empower has off duty police officers "to provide security inside as well as directing traffic around the areas of Empower field."

"As always, the department encourages people to enjoy the concert and game but to do so responsibly," the spokesperson said. "If they are of age and plan to consume alcohol or marijuana products, we ask that they plan ahead and have a designated driver or utilize rideshare or public transportation options to get to their destination."

The key seems to be allowing plenty of time to get there.