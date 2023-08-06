Catch a free concert before you catch your flight at Denver International Airport this summer.

DIA is hosting a free outdoor concert series every Sunday afternoon through Sept. 3 at the Park on the Plaza, a pre-security area between Jeppesen Terminal and the Westin Hotel.

Local and national jazz artists are among guests set to play and the concerts are free to those who register online. Gates open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Here's the schedule: